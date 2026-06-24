Turkey vs. USA: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup clash

By Ben Sully | 24 Jun 2026 18:26 , Last updated: 24 Jun 2026 18:28

The USA will be looking to finish the 2026 World Cup group stage with a perfect record when they take on Turkey on matchday three.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have already won Group D, while Turkey only have pride to play for after being eliminated following back-to-back defeats without scoring.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know to tune in to the meeting between Turkey and the USA.

What time does Turkey vs. USA kick off?

The match will start at 7pm local time on Thursday evening, making it a 3am start on Friday morning for UK viewers.

Where is Turkey vs. USA being played?

The game will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California - the home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

The venue, known as Los Angeles Stadium for the tournament, has already hosted four games in the 2026 World Cup, including the USA's 4-1 victory over Paraguay on matchday one.

How to watch Turkey vs. USA in the UK

TV channels

The contest will be shown on ITV1 and STV for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Alternatively, you can watch the action on ITVX, which is available on a number of devices, including laptops, smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs and games consoles.

Highlights

ITVX will upload the full match and a highlights package after the game.

There will also be highlights on the ITV Sport and BBC Football YouTube channels, the BBC Sport website and TikTok, the latter of which is showing recaps of every game as part of an agreement with FIFA.

What is at stake for Turkey and USA?

Turkey know that their first World Cup appearance in 24 years will come to a disappointing end after Thursday's meeting with tournament co-hosts the USA.

Vincenzo Montella's side created enough to win both of their opening games, but a lack of a cutting edge in front of goal cost them so dearly in 2-0 and 1-0 defeats to Australia and Paraguay.

While Turkey will want to bow out with a win, the USA will be aiming to finish the group stage with a perfect record after following a commanding 4-1 win over Paraguay with a routine 2-0 victory against Australia.

Pochettino could rotate his squad for the final group fixture, but he will still want to see a strong performance from his side as they look to build more momentum ahead of the Round of 32.

> Our full preview of Turkey vs. USA can be viewed here