Colombia vs. Portugal: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 26 Jun 2026 17:25 , Last updated: 26 Jun 2026 17:25

Group K's top two teams will lock horns at the 2026 World Cup on Saturday, with Colombia and Portugal battling for top spot in the section.

Colombia are top of Group K, boasting six points from two matches, while Portugal are second on four points, demonstrating the importance of this weekend's contest.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Colombia vs. Portugal kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 12.30am UK time on Sunday.

Where is Colombia vs. Portugal being played?

The World Cup fixture between Colombia and Portugal is being played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA.

Hard Rock Stadium is the home of the Miami Dolphins of the NFL.

How to watch Colombia vs. Portugal in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on BBC One - all 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup fixture will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for Colombia and Portugal?

Already-qualified Colombia have six points from their two fixtures this summer, and the South American nation need only a point in this match to claim first position, which would see them meet a third-placed team from Group D, E, I, J or L in the next round.

However, Colombia will finish as runner-up, and meet the Group L runner-up in the round of 32, should they lose to Portugal in what is shaping up to be a fascinating clash.

Portugal are second in Group K on four points, meaning that they need to win this match to finish above Colombia.

A draw sees Portugal finish second, while a defeat would also bring a runners-up spot, should Congo DR fail to beat Uzbekistan in the other match in the section.

As it stands, Portugal would take on Ghana in the round of 32, while Colombia would tackle Croatia, but a lot of movement is still expected.

> Our full preview of Colombia vs. Portugal can be viewed here