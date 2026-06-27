Spain injury news: Nico Williams issues update after "unnecessary" Uruguay tackle sparks World Cup fears before round of 32

By Lewis Nolan | 28 Jun 2026 00:59

Nico Williams lambasted Uruguay midfielder Nicolas de la Cruz as the Spain winger confirmed he has picked up an injury.

The reigning Euro 2024 champions made it two wins from three at the World Cup, beating Uruguay 1-0 on Saturday thanks to Alex Baena's goal just before the interval.

However, tempers flared in the closing stages of the match when De la Cruz cynically fouled Spain winger Williams, though the forward was not the only player to be on the receiving end of a harsh tackle.

Williams took to social media to express his disappointment about the nature of Nicolas de la Cruz's tackle, saying: "Today is one of the worst days of my life. I've been injured again after a very difficult year.

"I was caused a new injury after an action in which a fellow professional acted out of frustration, discontent, and sadness over the situation he was going through. It was a play that, in my opinion, could have been avoided because it was completely unnecessary.

"The story isn’t over—we’ll see each other as soon as possible in this World Cup."

The Spanish star is expected to feature again at the World Cup, though he is in a race against time to be fit for the round of 32 on July 2 amid concerns about an adductor injury.

© Imago

Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal: Injury concerns to derail World Cup?

Spain's hopes of winning the World Cup will rest on whether they can get the best out of wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams.

The two stars were arguably the best players at Euro 2024, but there are serious concerns about their fitness this summer.

Williams has suffered 12 different injuries since the start of 2024-25, and he has missed 32 games for club and country in that period.

Yamal suffered a hamstring issue in April for Barcelona, and he was only fit enough for an appearance off the bench in Spain's opening group match against Cape Verde on June 17.

Boss Luis de la Fuente struggled to find solutions against Cape Verde, with his side drawing 0-0, and any prolonged absence for either player would be a significant concern.

© Imago

Can Spain win the World Cup without Nico Williams?

Spain will play the runners-up of Group J, meaning they are set to take on either Austria or Algeria in the round of 32, teams they will be expected to beat.

La Roja will then face a more complicated path to the final, with one of Colombia, Portugal or Croatia scheduled to be their round of 16 opponents.

Spain will have to rely more on Yamal without Williams, but they are arguably the best national team in the world when both players are fit, and they are capable of beating any opponent with their stars in the XI.