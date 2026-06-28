Croatia 2-1 Ghana: Queiroz’s Ghana end 16-year World Cup knockout drought

By Aishat Akanni | 28 Jun 2026 01:13

Croatia edged Ghana 2-1 in a tense Group L decider in Philadelphia, but the result ultimately mattered less than the story it produced - because the Black Stars had already booked their place in the knockout rounds before kick-off.

Ghana arrived at Philadelphia Stadium knowing their four points from wins over Panama and a draw with England had already secured their progression. What was at stake was position, not survival. They lost it, but the bigger picture remained intact.

Petar Sucic’s long-range opener and Nikola Vlasic’s late winner sandwiched a dramatic Derrick Luckassen goal that had briefly levelled the contest and sent the Black Stars faithful into a frenzy.

Croatia advance as Group L runners-up behind England. Ghana go through as one of the best third-place teams.

Croatia 2-1 Ghana: What just happened?

© Imago / Xinhua

Croatia were the more composed side in the opening exchanges, controlling possession through the familiar axis of Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic and creating the game’s first real openings.

Vlasic crashed a powerful effort against the post in the 17th minute before Sucic settled Croatian nerves with a superb long-range strike in the 31st minute, leaving the goalkeeper helpless.

Ghana pushed for the equaliser after half time, growing into the game as Croatia sat deeper. Their persistence was rewarded in the 73rd minute when Ernest Nuamah’s floated free kick was turned in at the back post by Luckassen, with VAR confirming after a lengthy review that Kwasi Sibo, despite appearing offside in the build-up, was not interfering with play.

Vlasic had other ideas. The Torino midfielder arrived late into the box in the 83rd minute to restore Croatia’s lead, and this time there was no way back for Ghana.

Croatia 2-1 Ghana: The big talking point

The Black Stars arrived in Philadelphia already through to the knockout rounds - their four points enough to guarantee progression regardless of what happened against Croatia.

The match was about finishing second rather than staying alive, and in that sense, the defeat, though frustrating, changes very little.

It is a strange and bittersweet feeling. Ghana lose, drop to third in Group L, and go through anyway.

The defeat may sting. But the outcome - a first knockout stage appearance since 2010 is the one Ghanaian supporters have been waiting for since Asamoah Gyan’s penalty miss against Uruguay in Johannesburg 16 years ago, a moment so painful it became part of the country’s sporting identity.

Croatia 2-1 Ghana: The bigger picture

The last time Ghana reached the World Cup last 16, they were one handball and one missed penalty from a semi-final.

The 2010 squad - featuring Michael Essien, Kevin-Prince Boateng and a young Asamoah Gyan was widely considered the most talented generation of Ghanaian footballers. What followed was 16 years of near-misses, eliminations and rebuilding.

This Ghana side is different in character, if not yet in pedigree. Jordan Ayew, now 33, is the last surviving link to that era and has carried enormous responsibility across this group stage.

Around him, a younger generation of Antoine Semenyo, Ernest Nuamah, and Kamaldeen Sulemana has shown enough to suggest the Black Stars are genuinely building toward something.

Qualifying despite defeat will only sharpen that hunger. This is a team with a point to prove in the knockout rounds, and one that knows they have already defied expectations just by being there.

Croatia 2-1 Ghana: What happens next?

© Iconsport / PIXSELL

Ghana will face the winner of Group K in the Round of 32 - either Portugal or Colombia - a draw that could pit them against some of the tournament’s most formidable opposition.

Croatia, as Group L runners-up, will face the runner-up of Group K. Modric and company will know their path in the coming hours.

For Ghana, the next few days will be about recovery, reflection and preparation and, for a fanbase that has waited 16 years for this moment, a great deal of celebration.

Croatia 2-1 Ghana: The key stat

Ghana have reached the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in 16 years, returning to this stage for just the second time in their history - and doing so despite losing their final group game.