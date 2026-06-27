Panama 0-2 England: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane set World Cup 2026 round of 32 date

By Anthony Nolan | 28 Jun 2026 00:24

England secured top spot in Group L at World Cup 2026 with a 2-0 win over Panama at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, setting their round of 32 date in the process.

Thomas Tuchel's side struggled once again to break down a stubborn defence, and found themselves unable to create a big chance in the first half.

Marcus Rashford had took shots from the edge of the box that were dealt with by Los Canaleros goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera, and a free kick from the 28-year-old landed wide of the post just before the interval.

Panama had moments of their own to threaten, most notably a two-on-one early in the clash, but they fumbled the ball and the opportunity dissipated.

However, Jude Bellingham eventually found a breakthrough from a corner around the hour mark, before Harry Kane became England's all-time top World Cup goalscorer with 11 strikes when the Real Madrid midfielder dug out a cross from the left.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Iconsport / PA Images

Tuchel made five changes to his England side that drew 0-0 with Ghana, but the performance in the first half was hardly any better.

Alongside showing a lack of creativity, the Three Lions were defensively vulnerable at times - something that will be a major concern as the team progresses to face stronger sides in the knockout stages.

To make matters worse, the Three Lions seem to have a right-back 'curse', and saw Jarell Quansah forced off with an ankle injury partway through the second half.

All that being said, England's star players, Bellingham and Kane, combined once again to make the difference for the European giants, and the strength of their partnership will be vital to the team's ambitions.

As for Thomas Christiansesn's Panama, they may be heading home but their performances at the World Cup were stronger than their zero-point total would suggest.

On another day, Los Canaleros could have found themselves on the scoresheet, and they came extremely close in stoppage time only for Jose Pajardo's goal to be ruled out for a marginal offside.

PANAMA VS. ENGLAND HIGHLIGHTS

60th min: Jarell Quansah (England) injury

Quansah receives a yellow card for a poor challenge on Jose Luis Rodriguez, but as the duo stay down in the aftermath, it seems that the England man came off the worse of the two.

Djed Spence is substituted on for Quansah, and the Three Lions will wait to find out the extent of the Bayer Leverkusen star's ankle injury.

Jude Bellingham goal vs. Panama (62nd min, Panama 0-1 England)

Jude Bellingham made the breakthrough ⚽?



He gave England the lead against Panama. pic.twitter.com/XhREHbyTgz — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 27, 2026

Bukayo Saka swings a corner in from the left, and though it seems to dip earlier than ideal, Bellingham wraps his leg around the defender and gets a shot away to open the scoring.

Harry Kane goal vs. Panama (67th min, Panama 0-2 England)

Another England record for Harry! ????????



Here's the moment he became England's outright top World Cup scorer ? pic.twitter.com/Hcm8NAw6Bj — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 27, 2026

Bellingham picks up the ball on the left before cutting inside, then chopping back onto his left once again and picking out Kane in the middle of the box.

The Bayern Munich striker escapes from his marker and heads home a sealer into the top-left corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JUDE BELLINGHAM

© Iconsport

England were far from their best on Saturday, but Bellingham was on hand to break the deadlock from a corner, proving that he can be relied on in big moments once again.

The Los Blancos star then teed up Kane to seal all three points with a great cross from the left flank.

PANAMA VS. ENGLAND MATCH STATS

Possession: Panama 33%-67% England

Shots: Panama 13-17 England

Shots on target: Panama 2-6 England

Corners: Panama 3-7 England

Fouls: Panama 16-13 England

BEST STATS

Harry Kane has scored more World Cup goals for England than any other man in the competition’s history.



◎ 14 games

◉ 11 goals



Gary Lineker’s record has been broken. ??????? pic.twitter.com/72MBkNjO6M — Squawka (@Squawka) June 27, 2026

Jordan Henderson record-breaker! ????????



He becomes the first England men's player to make an appearance at seven major tournaments ?? pic.twitter.com/MFRiOT9Cx9 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 27, 2026

4 - In Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Jarell Quansah, England have fielded a starting XI for a FIFA World Cup match with four players from non-English club sides for the very first time.



Overseas. pic.twitter.com/87ksAAwxZV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 27, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

England will likely face either Senegal or the Democratic Republic of Congo in the round of 32, though they will have to wait to find out their exact opponents at Atlanta Stadium on June 1.

Panama were already out of the World Cup, but they will now head home after finishing on zero points at the bottom of Group L.