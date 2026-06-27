Panama 0-2 England: How Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane's five-minute burst silenced Three Lions' low-block critics

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 28 Jun 2026 00:24 , Last updated: 28 Jun 2026 00:27

The biggest question around England coming into their final Group L game was not really whether they would beat already-eliminated Panama, but if they could finally turn control of matches into goals against a side happy to sit in.

Both questions were answered at MetLife Stadium, where Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane struck five minutes apart in the second half to seal a 2-0 win and confirm England as group winners.

It had been a familiar frustration building up to this, especially after the goalless draw with Ghana, where England posted a World Cup record 78.8% possession and still could not score.

Panama 0-2 England: What just happened?

Tuchel made five changes from the Ghana game, bringing in Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Morgan Rogers, Jarell Quansah and Nico O’Reilly, with Declan Rice and the injured Reece James among those rested.

The first half never really escaped the script, with Panama sitting deep, staying compact, and making England work for every yard without ever really opening the game up.

When the breakthrough finally came, it felt more like it had to come from quality rather than pressure, and Bellingham provided it in the 62nd minute.

Five minutes later, Kane was in the right place again to make it 2-0, and from there England barely had to get out of second gear to see it home.

Panama 0-2 England: The big talking point

This was another reminder of a theme England just cannot seem to shake at tournaments — what happens when teams refuse to come out and play.

Tuchel tried to change the picture with Saka and Rashford, and it did feel a bit sharper in wide areas compared to the Ghana match.

But in the end, it was still the familiar names doing the damage, with Bellingham finishing from a Saka corner and Kane once again showing that instinct inside the box.

England had gone 152 minutes of open play without a goal before this, so the timing of those two strikes mattered just as much as the performance itself.

Panama 0-2 England: The bigger picture

England finish the group stage with two wins and a draw, topping Group L with seven points and a positive goal difference.

On paper, it looks comfortable enough, but the performances have swung between solid control and real frustration in attack.

Tuchel’s five changes here felt like he was already thinking ahead, managing minutes and keeping key players fresh rather than chasing a perfect performance.

Kane is up to three goals for the tournament, while Bellingham’s first World Cup goal feels like the start of something rather than a one-off.

England have done the job in the group, even if there’s a sense they have not quite hit top gear yet.

Panama 0-2 England: The key stat

Kane’s goal was his third of the tournament and his 11th at World Cup finals, taking him past Gary Lineker as England’s all-time leading scorer in the competition.

Lineker’s record of 10 had stood since 1990, but the Bayern Munich striker has now moved beyond it in fewer appearances across three World Cups.

Kane first announced himself on this stage in 2018 with six goals, and he has kept adding to it ever since.

Panama 0-2 England: What happens next?

England’s win confirms them as Group L winners and sets up a Round of 32 tie against one of the best third-placed teams; their exact opponent will be decided once the remaining group matches are completed.

Tuchel now gets a bit of breathing space to reset his side, with the real test coming when knockout football begins and margins get a lot thinner.