Ghana showed what they are capable of — just far too late against Croatia to avoid a damaging defeat

By Alexis Pereira | 28 Jun 2026 03:54

Beaten by Croatia (1-2) in Philadelphia during the third round of Group L, Ghana will nonetheless feature in the last 32 of the 2026 World Cup. But between an overly cautious first half and an attacking revival after the break, the Black Stars also laid bare their limitations.

Some matches tell two entirely different stories. For Ghana, this was one of those occasions: a closed-off, cautious, almost static first period, followed by a far more vibrant, adventurous second half — one that was more in keeping with the Black Stars' attacking potential.

On the purely statistical level, the defeat to Luka Modric's side is not terminal. Carlos Queiroz's side will advance as one of the best third-placed teams. But the loss does leave a central question hanging over the rest of their campaign: how far can this team go while maintaining such a minimalist attacking approach?

An overly defensive approach

Throughout the tournament, Ghana had built their strength on a clear foundation: a compact defensive block, high levels of discipline, significant midfield density and a deliberate intention to leave the opposition with little space. Against Panama (1-0) and then against England (0-0), the formula had worked perfectly.

Against Croatia, it initially appeared to hold. The Black Stars made a reasonable start, deploying a 4-3-3 that shifted into a 4-5-1 without the ball, with a tight central trio of Partey, Sibo and Owusu and Jordan Ayew as the focal point in attack.

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But the limitations of this approach soon became apparent. While Ghana kept Croatia out of the penalty area for long stretches, they produced almost nothing in the final third. 'In the first half, we had the ball but we did not do much with it,' admitted defender Derrick Luckassen — who scored the equaliser in the second half on 73 minutes — at the post-match press conference. [Note: original English wording could not be verified; translated from French source.]

That assessment neatly captures their first-half display. The punishment, when it came, arrived from an area Ghana had generally protected well. In the 31st minute, Petar Sucic was given time to wind up and drill a powerful low shot from the edge of the area — the Black Stars' first conceded goal of the entire tournament and the first real crack in their tactical plan. Before the interval, only an Antoine Semenyo run, finished with a shot that drifted across goal, had genuinely troubled the Croatian backline.

'Croatia started the match better'

From the restart, Queiroz adjusted his shape to a more offensive 4-4-2. The introduction of Issahaku Fatawu on the right immediately changed the picture. The Leicester City winger forced a sharp save with his very first touch. Minutes later, he burst forward again and delivered a hard cross that caused uncertainty in the Croatian defence. Semenyo, repositioned closer to Jordan Ayew, also appeared less isolated.

Within a quarter of an hour, the Black Stars had created more situations and shown more intent than in the entire first period. Play moved wider, forward runs were more direct, and Croatia — until then controlling the tempo — were pushed back. Luckassen's equaliser, heading home a perfect delivery from substitute Ernest Nuamah in the 73rd minute, was a fair reward for that initiative.

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'Croatia started the match better, but the second half was a real spectacle of football from Ghana,' said manager Carlos Queiroz at full time, describing the result as 'unfair' on his side. [Note: original English wording could not be verified; translated from French source.] The Portuguese manager was not entirely wrong about the content of the second half. But Ghana also paid a heavy price for losing focus immediately afterwards: ten minutes after equalising, Nikola Vlasic restored Croatia's lead with a header from a Luka Modric corner in the 83rd minute.

Giving more freedom

That, perhaps, is the key lesson before the last 32. Queiroz's Ghana know how to defend, absorb pressure, close down space and stay in a match. That solidity allowed them to emerge as surprise contenders in a tournament where few expected them to be so consistent. But the higher the level, the more dangerous it becomes to wait too long before committing to attack.

The revival seen after the break against Croatia does offer a pointer. With Fatawu, Nuamah, Semenyo and Thomas-Asante available, the Black Stars have the profiles to bring pace, directness and a physical threat in the area. Using them earlier — or at least giving the team more licence to attack from the start — could be the difference between merely surviving in the knockout rounds and genuinely competing in them.

The qualification is secured, and it partly validates the Queiroz gamble. But what lies ahead will require something beyond a solid block and a handful of transitions. In the last 32, against Colombia, the Black Stars may not have the luxury of waiting until half-time to start playing.