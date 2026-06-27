Panama 0-2 England: Jude Bellingham stars and Harry Kane makes history as Three Lions top Group L

By Matthew Cooper | 28 Jun 2026 00:01

England beat Panama 2-0 in a hard-fought contest as Thomas Tuchel's side topped Group L.

Panama frustrated England in the first half, but Jude Bellingham eventually made the breakthrough in the 62nd minute before Harry Kane made it 2-0 five minutes later.

Jose Fajardo thought he had netted a late goal for Panama, but he was denied by a tight offside call and England ultimately came away with the victory.

Here, Sports Mole provides player ratings from the clash between Panama and England in the 2026 World Cup.

Panama player ratings vs. England

© Iconsport / Zuma

GOALKEEPER

Orlando Mosquera - 6/10

DEFENCE

Amir Murillo - 6/10

Jose Cordoba - 7/10

Made 11 defensive contributions and was a real thorn in England's side. The Norwich defender marshalled the backline well until England finally scored.

Fidel Escobar - 6/10

Andres Andrade - 6/10

Jorge Gutierrez - 6/10

MIDFIELD

Cristian Martinez - 6/10

Yoel Barcenas - 6/10

Carlos Harvey - 6/10

Was Panama's biggest threat going forward and had two notable chances to put them ahead that he could not quite convert. Things could have been very different if he had.

ATTACK

Tomas Rodriguez - 5/10

Struggled to make much of an impact, managing just 12 touches and one shot on target. Was unsurprisingly substituted at half time.

SUBSTITUTES

Jose Fajardo - 6/10

Azarias Londono - 6/10

Ismael Diaz - 6/10

Eric Davis - N/A

Alberto Quintero - N/A

England player ratings vs. Panama

HARRY KANE MAKES IT TWO! ???????



Bellingham turns provider and suddenly England are cruising



Kane becomes England's all-time top scorer at World Cup finals pic.twitter.com/cWdElDoCN2 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 27, 2026

GOALKEEPER

Jordan Pickford - 7/10

DEFENCE

Jarell Quansah - 7/10

Did well at right-back in the absence of Reece James and Tino Livramento until suffering an injury himself. Hopefully, his tournament is not over.

Ezri Konsa - 6/10

Marc Guehi - 7/10

Nico O'Reilly - 7/10

MIDFIELD

Elliot Anderson - 8/10

Jude Bellingham - 9/10

Once again popped up with a key goal to give England the lead, volleying home a Bukayo Saka corner. Also assisted Kane's goal, created the most chances (4) and completed the most dribbles (3).

Morgan Rogers - 7/10

ATTACK

Bukayo Saka - 7/10

Finally fit enough to start, having been dealing with an Achilles issue, and produced an encouraging performance. Assisted Bellingham's opener.

Harry Kane - 6/10

A tale of two halves for the England captain, who failed to have a single shot in the first half for the first time at a World Cup. Was much more involved in the second half and became England's outright leading scorer at World Cups with a bullet header.

Marcus Rashford - 7/10

Showed real positivity and endeavour at times on the left, driving forward, beating his man and getting a shot or cross off. Had England's best chance in the first half and took the most shots (5), although he did fail to find the back of the net.

SUBSTITUTES

Djed Spence - 6/10

Noni Madueke - 7/10

Eberechi Eze - 6/10

Jordan Henderson - N/A

Ollie Watkins - N/A