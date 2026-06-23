England 0-0 Ghana: Damning 2026 World Cup stat leaves Thomas Tuchel frustrated after Group L stalemate

By Lewis Nolan | 23 Jun 2026 23:59

England's 0-0 draw with Ghana was the first match at the 2026 World Cup to not have a single shot on target in the first half.

Supporters had great expectations ahead of Tuesday's clash having witnessed their team beat Croatia 4-2, but their match against Ghana was dour.

Thomas Tuchel's side created frustratingly little in either half, with the likes of Anthony Gordon and Djed Spence disappointing.

The second half was somewhat more tolerable from an entertainment perspective, but the first 45 minutes will be a serious concern to fans.

In fact, data from OptaJoe reveals that Tuesday's fixture was the first game at the World Cup to not feature a shot on target from either team.

© Iconsport / Paul Terry, Sportimage

Adam Wharton mistake: Why did England struggle against Ghana?

England's decision to leave creative passers like Adam Wharton and Trent Alexander-Arnold out of their squad arguably cost them against Ghana.

When faced against a deep defence, it is important to have threat from outside of the opposition's block, and that means having ranged passers in the XI could be useful.

Declan Rice is a combative presence in the middle of the pitch, but he is not an expert passer, nor is he comfortable in smaller spaces.

Elliot Anderson could have done more when he had possession, while Jude Bellingham is at his best in advanced areas.

Tuchel will hope that his decision to leave England's best passers at home does not backfire on him, as he will otherwise face serious scrutiny.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Can England win the 2026 World Cup?

It is not always good to draw conclusions from a singular game, so while the performance against Ghana was poor, it must be taken in context.

England are unlikely to face many deep blocks in the knockouts, and they may be able to rely on counter-attacks in the latter stages of the competition.

However, if they concede first in a match and opponents drop deeper in the closing stages of games, then the Three Lions could struggle fight their way back onto level terms.