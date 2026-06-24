Team News: Czech Republic vs. Mexico injury, suspension list, predicted XIs for World Cup clash

By Freddie Cotton | 24 Jun 2026 02:00

Czech Republic meet Mexico at the Estadio Banorte on Thursday morning for their final group-stage match in this summer's World Cup.

Despite taking the lead and staying ahead for the lions share of the match, Narodak dropped yet more points to South Africa in their previous outing, while hosts El Tricolor continued their perfect start, sealing their place in the knockouts by beating South Korea 1-0 in Atlanta.

Miroslav Koubek's men require nothing less than victory in their final game to progress to the next stage of the competition, whereas Javier Aguirre's side can confirm top spot by avoiding defeat on Thursday.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

Czech Republic vs. Mexico

Czech Republic

Out: David Jurasek (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kovar; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Darida, Cerv, Sadilek, Sojka; Schick, Hlozek

Mexico

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Rangel; Sanchez, Reyes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Gutierrez, Lira, Romo; Alvarado, Gimenez, Quinones