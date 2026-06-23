Czech Republic vs. Mexico: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of 2026 World Cup clash

By Carter White | 23 Jun 2026 16:36

With top spot in Group A already secured, Mexico play Czech Republic in the World Cup at Mexico City Stadium on Thursday morning.

El Tri have collected maximum points from games against South Korea and South Africa to book a favourable matchup in the last 32, whilst Narodak are still searching for their first victory.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Czech Republic and Mexico ahead of the clash in Mexico City.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 1

Czech Republic wins: 1

Draws: 0

Mexico wins: 0

The history of Czech Republic versus Mexico is curious and short, with the two nations meeting on the international stage just once, with the Europeans picking up the victory at the beginning of the 21st century.

Narodak and El Tri were both participants in the 2000 Lunar New Year Cup - known at the time as the Carlsberg Cup for sponsorship reasons - a competition created to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

The tournament ran from February 5 to February 8 and consisted of four competing sides, with Mexico and Czech Republic joined by a Hong Kong League XI and Japan for matches at Hong Kong Stadium.

The two sides clashed in the final on the last day of the tournament, with goals from Michal Kolomaznik and Pavel Verbir securing a piece of silverware for Narodak in a narrow 2-1 success.

Previous meetings

Feb 8, 2000: Czech Republic 2-1 Mexico (Lunar New Year Cup)