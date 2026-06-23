Czech Republic vs. Mexico: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Sam Varley | 23 Jun 2026 21:17

Czech Republic and Mexico will round off group A in the 2026 World Cup on Thursday, when they meet in the final round of games in Mexico City.

The joint-hosts are guaranteed a top-two finish and place in the round-of-32 having won both of their first two games, with a draw confirming top spot, while their opponents need a victory to stand a chance of pinching top spot if South Korea lose to South Africa or advancing as one of the best third-placed teams.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Czech Republic vs. Mexico kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 2am UK time on Thursday.

Where is Czech Republic vs. Mexico being played?

The World Cup fixture between Czech Republic and Mexico will take place at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico.

This contest is the third of five 2026 World Cup games held at the iconic stadium, which firstly hosted the opening game of the tournament when Mexico beat South Africa.

Colombia then beat Uzbekistan at the same venue, with Mexico's round-of-32 tie and a round-of-16 contest to follow here.

How to watch Czech Republic vs. Mexico in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on BBC One for UK viewers.

All 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup fixture will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for Czech Republic and Mexico?

With one point on the board from their first two outings, Czech Republic head into their final game of the World Cup group stage likely needing a victory over the joint-hosts to progress.

They trail South Korea by two points and lost the head-to-head contest - the tiebreak for this year's groups - meaning they can only achieve a second-placed finish and automatic qualification for the final 32 if they beat Mexico and South Korea lose to South Africa.

Otherwise, they will be left to compete for one of the eight knockout spots available to the best third-placed nations, but this bid may again require a three-point haul to stand a chance.

Mexico, meanwhile, have enjoyed a dream start to the summer's tournament, winning both of their first two group games to secure safe passage to the knockout stage.

After seeing off South Africa in Mexico City and South Korea in Jalisco, they are guaranteed a top-two finish, while a draw or win would confirm top spot and likely a more favourable round-of-32 draw.

They will also hope to complete the group stage without conceding a goal, with 2-0 and 1-0 wins on the board on home soil thus far.