Chelsea transfer news: Talks 'rapidly' advancing for £18m Premier League centre-back as Xabi Alonso reshapes defence

By Lewis Nolan | 25 Jun 2026 18:51

Chelsea are quickly advancing in their pursuit of Crystal Palace centre-back Maxence Lacroix, the newest report has claimed.

The Blues will hope for a significantly improved Premier League campaign in 2026-27, with the club having finished 10th in the table.

Now that Xabi Alonso has arrived at Stamford Bridge, fans are hopeful that his squad will be reinforced with the necessary additions to take the team forward.

The vulnerabilities of the Londoners' backline last term may make the defence a priority this summer, especially if they have ambitions of challenging for silverware.

TEAMtalk claim that Chelsea are rapidly advancing in talks for Crystal Palace centre-back Maxence Lacroix, who was signed by the Eagles for £18m from Wolfsburg in 2024.

© Iconsport / SPI

Maxence Lacroix to Chelsea: The right target for Xabi Alonso?

Crystal Palace won the FA Cup in 2025 and the Conference League in 2026, and Lacroix played a starring role in both triumphs.

The defender is a strong passer of the ball, which could be particularly useful in Alonso's possession-based system.

Lacroix is also comfortable dealing with physically imposing opponents, with the defender having won 61% of his duels in the ground and on the air last term.

The 26-year-old has considerable experience in the Premier League, and that could be vital for Chelsea's defence given they have often signed younger stars, who have predictably struggled to adapt to life in England.

© Imago

Xabi Alonso's summer revolution: A back three?

Chelsea will also be on the lookout for other defenders this summer as the likes of Benoit Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo and Trevoh Chalobah have proven to be unreliable.

Levi Colwill is certain to be a starter in defence next term, while Reece James will likely be selected as long as he remains injury free.

There is a chance that Alonso could use a three-man defence at Stamford Bridge considering he used such a system at Bayer Leverkusen, and it should be noted that Lacroix played in the middle of a back three for Palace.

Colwill is a strong fit for the left-sided role, while James has experience on the right, though the club would may still need a left and right wing-back.