Chelsea transfer news: 'I would be very happy' — Cucurella backs former Blues teammate to complete summer switch

By Axel Clody | 25 Jun 2026 08:40

Marc Cucurella's move to Real Madrid has added fresh fuel to transfer speculation surrounding one of Chelsea's most influential players, after the new Bernabeu signing admitted he would welcome a reunion with his former club teammate in the Spanish capital.

The left-back departed Stamford Bridge after three seasons to complete his switch to Real Madrid and wasted little time in commenting publicly on the rumours linking his former Chelsea colleague to the same club.

Speaking to Radio Marca, Cucurella confirmed he remains in contact with the Argentina international and made no effort to hide his enthusiasm for the possibility of the two working together again.

'He is a great player and a friend of mine,' Cucurella said. 'He congratulated me on signing the contract. I hope it happens. I would be very happy. We were very happy at Chelsea, and to have the opportunity to sign for Real Madrid in the same summer would be great.'

The comments add another chapter to one of the summer's most prominent transfer stories, with the Chelsea midfielder featuring prominently among the targets under consideration by Real Madrid's hierarchy ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Real Madrid assess move for Chelsea star

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Strengthening central midfield remains one of Real Madrid's top priorities under boss Jose Mourinho. Having secured the arrival of Cucurella, the Spanish giants have turned their attention to a position considered strategically crucial within the new manager's plans.

The Chelsea midfielder has established himself as one of the standout performers at Stamford Bridge since arriving in January 2023, with his technical quality and ability to influence matches at different stages making him a compelling target for Madrid.

According to reports from the British press, Chelsea have no intention of making any departure straightforward and have placed a valuation of approximately £120m on the player. That figure represents a significant obstacle for any interested party and makes the operation considerably more complex than the deal Real Madrid completed for Cucurella.

The Argentina international's contract, which runs until 2032, further strengthens Chelsea's negotiating position and reduces any pressure on the club to sell in the near term.

Despite those complications, Real Madrid's interest has not cooled. The club believe they need reinforcement in midfield to remain competitive and regard the player as someone capable of playing a leading role in their project for years to come.

What factors could ease a deal?

© Imago / NurPhoto

Despite the natural difficulties of a transfer of this magnitude, several elements could work in Real Madrid's favour should they push forward seriously.

The most significant is the player's own reported openness to a move to Spain. Behind the scenes, there is a strong sense that he would embrace the opportunity to join LaLiga, meaning any formal approach from Madrid would not be met with resistance from the player himself — quite the opposite.

The solid working relationship between the two clubs' boardrooms is another positive factor. While that alone is insufficient to guarantee a deal, it creates the conditions for discussions to be held in a constructive atmosphere.

The flirtation between Real Madrid and the Chelsea midfielder is not new. His name has been circulating at the Bernabeu for months, and in early April he was left out of two Chelsea matches after stating in an interview that he would like to live in Madrid — comments that generated significant coverage in England and only amplified the speculation.

With Cucurella already settled in the Spanish capital and publicly declaring his support for a reunion, Real Madrid's next move in this particular saga will be watched closely.

Whether the Spanish club's desire finds its way into a formal offer — and whether Chelsea can be persuaded to sell — remains the decisive question.