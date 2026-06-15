Chelsea transfer news: Enzo Fernandez wants to join Marc Cucurella at Real Madrid amid two midfield rivals

By Axel Clody | 15 Jun 2026 11:48

As Marc Cucurella is set to become a Real Madrid player on Monday, Enzo Fernandez is also keen to leave Chelsea to join Los Blancos. The deal looks more complex to seal.

Real Madrid are stepping up a gear early in this summer's transfer window. Los Blancos have already secured the return of Jose Mourinho to the dugout to take over from Alvaro Arbeloa, and have wrapped up three arrivals quickly: Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries (€20m) and Bernardo Silva.

The Spanish giants are set to announce their fourth summer signing on Monday in the form of Marc Cucurella, who joins from Chelsea for €60m, bonuses included. After a season without silverware, the Madrid club are working to ensure that 2026-27 does not produce a repeat. Real Madrid are far from finished in the transfer market, and they are set to look for another midfielder to strengthen the engine room.

Enzo Fernandez wants to leave Chelsea for Real Madrid

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A star has just put himself in the frame for a move to the Spanish capital. According to information from Ben Jacobs, Enzo Fernandez would love to follow his Chelsea teammate Marc Cucurella by leaving London for Madrid. His desire to leave the Blues is not in doubt and the Argentine is not hiding it.

However, while the La Liga club have swiftly wrapped up the transfer of the Spanish left-back, the deal for the Argentine midfielder will be far more complex to seal.

Chelsea have set a major asking price for their 2022 World Cup winner: €139m. That figure gives all interested clubs plenty to think about and could even cool Real Madrid's interest.

Mateus Fernandes and Rodri also on Real Madrid's shortlist

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That is all the more true as Los Blancos have not yet decided exactly which type of profile they want to add to their midfield. Just weeks ago, the Spanish press reported that Real Madrid wanted to sign both a creative midfielder and a number six this summer. While Bernardo Silva can be considered the creative midfielder, the European giants should now be looking for a more defensive profile.

Enzo Fernandez, for his part, is a number eight who can fill every role in midfield. This season, he has been used heavily as an attacking midfielder, but he has played plenty of matches as a number six in his career. The Argentine could therefore be a serious target for Los Blancos.

He is not the only name on the shortlist, however, as Mateus Fernandes, courted by several major European clubs including Paris Saint-Germain, and Rodri, a long-time dream target, are two other names being discussed at Real Madrid for the midfield.