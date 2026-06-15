Real Madrid transfer news: Marc Cucurella's future addressed by Spain boss Luis de la Fuente

By Matt Law | 15 Jun 2026 08:27 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 08:29

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has all but confirmed that Marc Cucurella is on the verge of completing a high-profile move to Real Madrid.

Following Chelsea's difficult 2025-26 campaign, it is understood that Cucurella informed the Blues of his desire to leave the club during this summer's transfer window.

Manchester United were credited with an interest in the Spaniard, while it was suggested that Barcelona could make an attempt to re-sign the 27-year-old.

Atletico Madrid were also viewed as strong contenders for his signature.

However, Real Madrid are believed to have agreed a deal worth approximately £52m for the left-back.

Cucurella is currently with the Spain squad at the 2026 World Cup, and De la Fuente has all but confirmed that a transfer will soon go through.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Cucurella to Real Madrid 'imminent' with £52m transfer agreed

"I know all the players very well, I know their commitment and professionalism," De la Fuente told reporters when asked about the transfer latest surrounding Cucurella.

"We’ve already experienced this at the European Championship with other players if you recall. We handled it with ease and normalcy so that it didn’t cause any problems or uncomfortable situations.

"No one on the team, I guarantee you, would do anything that could harm the rest of the group. Not at all."

When pressed on whether a move for Cucurella had been completed, De la Fuente added: "We celebrate if it’s good news for Cucu. And if something else comes up during the tournament with another teammate and it’s good news for him, then we celebrate that, too.

"What is good for one of my players is good for the team as a whole. If he’s happy and content then I’m happy and content. Anything I see that brings my players happiness makes me as happy as they are."

© Imago

Real Madrid set to announce Cucurella deal 'on Monday'

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are expected to confirm Cucurella's arrival on a contract until June 2032 by the end of Monday.

Cucurella was one of Chelsea's standout performers during a tough 2025-26 season for the London club, making 50 appearances last term, scoring once and providing four assists.

The Spaniard could immediately become Real Madrid's first-choice left-back ahead of Alvaro Carreras, who struggled for form in the second half of the 2025-26 campaign.