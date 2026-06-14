Chelsea transfer news: Major Marc Cucurella update as La Liga giant reach 'verbal agreement' to sign defender after World Cup

By Darren Plant | 14 Jun 2026 17:40 , Last updated: 14 Jun 2026 17:51

Real Madrid have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Chelsea to sign Marc Cucurella.

Despite his senior status at Stamford Bridge ahead of the arrival of Xabi Alonso, it has been known for some time that Cucurella has been keen on a return to Spain.

For a number of weeks, Atletico Madrid has appeared to be the most likely destination, partly due to the perception that they were the only one of La Liga's big three prepared to meet Chelsea's demands over a transfer fee.

The Premier League giants have allegedly been looking to recoup at least £40m to cash in on the left-back, who is currently with Spain at the World Cup.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, it is Real Madrid who have won the race for the 27-year-old.

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Real Madrid on brink of signing Cucurella

Romano says that a verbal agreement has been reached between the two clubs and Cucurella.

The report suggests the former Barcelona player will finalise a transfer to the Bernabeu once he has finished representing his national team.

As per David Ornstein of The Athletic, a package in the region of €60m (£51.78m) is said to have been agreed for a player who was signed in a £63m deal in August 2022.

Cucurella is being signed to compete with Alvaro Carreras for the left-back spot in Jose Mourinho's new-look side.

Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate, Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries and Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva are already on their way to Real Madrid this summer.

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What now for Chelsea and Fernandez?

If Real Madrid were going to sign any Chelsea player this summer, it initially appeared that it would be Enzo Fernandez.

However, it is now questionable whether Los Blancos will be prepared to meet Chelsea's valuation - said to be £120m - for the Argentina international if they are committing to the big-money acquisition of Cucurella.

Meanwhile, Alonso must decide how to adapt to the departure of one of the club's key players. Jorrel Hato is the natural replacement, but Chelsea have also been linked with former Alonso favourite Alejandro Grimaldo.

While Valentin Barco is reportedly in line to sign from Strasbourg, there is still no confirmation of an alleged deal.

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