Chelsea transfer news: The Blues 'ready to offload' Man Utd target as asking price revealed

By Saikat Mandal | 14 Jun 2026 16:03

Marc Cucurella reportedly believes that his time at Chelsea is drawing to a close, with a number of Europe's leading clubs keeping tabs on his situation.

The 27-year-old has allegedly informed the Blues that he wants to leave this summer, and the club are unlikely to stand in his way should a suitable offer arrive.

According to a report from Caughtoffside, Chelsea are expected to demand between €50m and €55m (£43.2m-£47.46m) for the Spain international, a valuation that could prove decisive in any negotiations.

Cucurella is said to view a departure as the best outcome for all parties after Chelsea's disappointing 10th-placed finish last season, which means there will be no European football at Stamford Bridge in 2026-27.

Marc Cucurella future: Where will he join next?

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Cucurella has established himself as a reliable Premier League performer, making 163 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing 13 assists.

The left-back remains under contract until 2029, placing Chelsea in a strong negotiating position despite growing interest from several high-profile clubs.

Barcelona are reportedly his preferred destination, with the Catalan giants keen to bring their former academy graduate back to Camp Nou.

Both Madrid clubs are also believed to be in the running. However, Atletico Madrid have shown the stronger interest so far and are reportedly preparing to open formal discussions with Chelsea.

In England, Manchester United and Manchester City have also been linked with the defender, although the Spanish contenders currently appear more advanced in their pursuit.

Could Manchester United be an option for Marc Cucurella?

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The Red Devils are expected to strengthen at left-back this summer, and Cucurella could be among the names under consideration.

Luke Shaw enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 campaign, but Michael Carrick is thought to be keen to add further competition in the position, with Lewis Hall also emerging as a potential target.

Cucurella was vocal following Enzo Maresca's departure from Chelsea, and a reunion could appeal to the Spaniard if the Italian is appointed as Pep Guardiola's successor at Man City.