Iraq lineup vs. Norway: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group I match amid goalkeeping dilemma

By Lewis Nolan | 14 Jun 2026 21:29

Iraq goalkeeper Jalal Hassan is set be chosen to lead his team out against Norway at the 2026 World Cup despite the presence of other options.

The shot-stopper is the likely candidate to feature between the posts, but he is 35 and arguably past his best, so it will be interesting to see if he will retain his place in the XI over the likes of Fahad Talib.

Hassan must be adequately protected by his backline if he is to stand any chance of keeping a clean sheet, so central defenders Zaid Tahseen and Rebin Sulaka will need to be at their best.

The two centre-backs could be flanked by full-backs Hussein Ali and Merchas Doski, while Amir Al-Ammari and Zidane Iqbal are the most likely duo to start in the middle of the pitch.

Attacking midfielder Ali Jasim has played 36 times for his country, and he will hope to score his third goal for the national team on Tuesday.

Centre-forward Aymen Hussein is set to earn his 96th cap, and a goal would represent his 34th for Iraq, but he will need support from elsewhere if he is to have an impact on the game.

The striker could be flanked on the right by Ibrahim Bayesh, who is hoping to make his 77th appearance for the national side, while Ali Al-Hamadi may play to his left.

Irag possible starting lineup:

Hassan; Ali, Tahseen, Sulaka, Doski; Al-Ammari, Iqbal; Bayesh, Jasim, Al-Hamadi; Hussein

> Click here to see how Norway could line up against Iraq