Norway lineup vs. Iraq: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group I game as Erling Haaland support options considered

By Lewis Nolan | 14 Jun 2026 21:22 , Last updated: 14 Jun 2026 21:30

Norway striker Erling Haaland will lead his side's attack on Tuesday, when they face Iraq in their opening game of the 2026 World Cup.

The 25-year-old is arguably the world's best goalscorer, but even though he has proven to be consistently excellent in the final third, he will need the help of others in attack.

Winger Antonio Nusa could play on the left side of a front three, and even though Alexander Sorloth may be at his best in central areas, he will have to settle for a wider role on the right if he is to make the XI.

As the captain of the national team, Martin Odegaard is a certain inclusion, and an appearance on Tuesday would see him earn his 69th cap.

The Arsenal star could be joined in a midfield three by Fulham's Sander Berge and Benfica's Fredrik Aursnes.

Boss Stale Solbakken can be expected to trust Kristoffer Ajer in the heart of his back four, and the centre-back may be aided by Torbjorn Heggem.

Full-backs Julian Ryerson and David Moller Wolfe are likely to fill out the rest of defence, while there is no reason to doubt the selection of goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.

Norway possible starting lineup:

Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Aursnes; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa

> Click here to see how Iraq could line up against Norway