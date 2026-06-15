Iraq vs. Norway: Erling Haaland is out to prove “freak” Zlatan Ibrahimovic wrong at 2026 World Cup

By Oliver Thomas | 15 Jun 2026 22:30 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 22:37

Erling Haaland is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in world football, but he is yet to reach the same level as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, according to the brash Swedish star himself.

Norway are preparing for their first World Cup appearance since 1998, and Haaland is expected to make his debut on the global stage when the Scandinavian nation face Iraq in their opening Group I fixture at the 2026 World Cup in Boston on Tuesday.

Haaland, who will turn 26 in July, has already broken a plethora of goalscoring records before entering his prime years; he is a three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner and claimed his most recent individual prize in May 2026 after scoring 27 goals in 35 games for Manchester City last season.

He has also excelled at the international level with Norway, netting 55 goals in just 50 appearances, while he scored a staggering 16 times in just eight UEFA qualifiers, scoring at least four more goals than any other player on any continent.

Despite Haaland’s prolific consistency in front of goal, Ibrahimovic vehemently disagrees with the notion that Norway’s No.9 is better than himself at this present moment.

On FOX Sports, soccer analyst Alexi Lalas suggested that Haaland could surpass Ibrahimovic’s legendary striker status if he enjoys a successful World Cup, but Sweden's all-time leading scorer thinks that Haaland still needs to do more to reach his level.

"I'm not sure about that,” Ibrahimovic said when responding to Lalas’s claim. “[Haaland] needs to do much more to reach the freak of nature.”

"Freak of nature" Ibrahimovic delivers 'one-dimensional' Haaland verdict

Ibrahimovic offered measured praise for Haaland, but he maintained that the Norway star’s game is more ‘one-dimensional’ and not as complete as his own.

"He does [score] goals. He's a killer in the box, but I saw myself more all-around. I like to play with the ball," said the 44-year-old.

Asked if he sees Haaland as ‘one-dimensional’, Ibrahimovic replied: “Yes. He's a killer in the box, but that's enough. He's intelligent. He does what he needs to do. He doesn't do more than he's able to do. He doesn't waste energy on that.

“I saw an interview with him where he said ‘my dream is to touch two balls, score two goals’. I would say different: My dream is to touch two balls, score three goals."

Ibrahimovic has never been one to shy away from self-praise, but his critique highlights a genuine tactical contrast between his own artistic, playmaking flair and Haaland's hyper-efficient, robotic minimalism.

While Ibrahimovic defined his career by dropping deep, executing audacious bicycle kicks and dictating the tempo of the attack, Haaland embraces the role of a pure, unadulterated apex predator, who thrives on minimal contact, weaponizing explosive off-the-ball movements to punish defenders with maximum lethality.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

How Haaland could surpass Ibrahimovic's World Cup legacy

Many will regard Ibrahimovic as one of, if not the, best Scandinavian player of all time after scoring a record 62 goals in 122 games for Sweden as well as 511 goals at club level during an illustrious 24-year playing career.

Haaland is just under 200 goals shy of Ibrahimovic’s career tally, but he has time on his side to catch up, while the Norwegian is only 12 behind the Swede for goals at international level and is firmly on course to surpass his 62-goal mark.

This summer, Haaland has the distinct opportunity to achieve two monumental milestones that Ibrahimovic never could: score a World Cup goal and reach the tournament’s knockout rounds.

Despite his legendary status, Ibrahimovic famously failed to find the back of the net in any of his five career World Cup tournament matches across the 2002 and 2006 editions, leaving a massive void in his international legacy.

Norway are considered one of the dark horses for this World Cup and will test their mettle against Senegal and pre-tournament favourites France after their opening group game against Iraq.

Should Haaland and Norway progress deep into the World Cup, the striker would surely surpass Ibrahimovic’s World Cup legacy and silence the Swedish icon's doubts once and for all by achieving the ultimate international validation that eluded Zlatan throughout his career.

© Iconsport / Bildbyran

Haaland relishing "special" World Cup debut with Norway

Haaland’s journey to dismantling that critique begins on Tuesday, and he is looking forward to his maiden major tournament appearance with Norway, after coming up short in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024.

"Something felt missing in 2022 in Qatar and also in the Euros in 2024. So now it finally happened, and it was about time,” Haaland told ESPN.

"It was a lot of pressure. It is a lot of pressure now still, but yeah, I could feel it ever since I started with the national team, the pressure [to get to a World Cup].

“The more time I've been there, the more pressure, of course, on my shoulders. But again, even better that we managed to do it, and it's an amazing feeling. To qualify for the World Cup is a really special thing. I'm looking forward to it. It's going to be amazing. Finally."

Haaland added: "I never experienced Norway being at a World Cup in my lifetime. I'm just happy now that we qualified, and all the young Norwegian kids can experience how it is to have their country there.

“You have these things that you remember from the World Cup, and hopefully, now we can be a part of these amazing moments. I want to create something special there together with the whole nation, and hopefully we can make that happen."

Having score in each of his last 10 competitive international games for Norway (remarkably 27 goals in total), World Cup Golden Boot contender Haaland will certainly back himself to score his first goal at the tournament against an Iraq outfit ranked 26 places below Norway in the FIFA standings.