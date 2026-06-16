Switzerland vs. Bosnia H'vina: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of World Cup clash

By Freddie Cotton | 17 Jun 2026 00:20

Switzerland and Bosnia-Herzegovina meet at the SoFi Satdium in Los Angeles on Thursday evening for matchday two of this summer's FIFA World Cup campaign.

Murat Yakin's side took a 20th minute lead in their opening match against Qatar thanks to a Breel Embolo penalty, but were pegged back late on to take just a point from the game.

Likewise, Sergej Barbarez's men struck first against hosts Canada in Toronto with Jovo Lukic heading home from a corner before the break, however conceded with 12 minutes remaining meaning the spoils were shared.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 14

Switzerland wins: 2

Draws: 5

Bosnia-Herzegovina wins: 7

When Switzerland and Bosnia-Herzegovina face off in California on Thursday evening, it will be the first competitive meeting between the sides since the latter played its first match as an independent nation in November 1995.

However, the nations have met for an international friendly since, where Zmajevi ran out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Edin Dzeko and Miralem Pjanic.

Prior to Bosnia-Herzegovina's independence, these sides did meet on nine occasions though, with Switzerland winning two of the ties, Yugoslavia claiming victory in five and the game ending in a draw on two occasions.

Many of those fixtures were friendlies, however the teams have played each other on the biggest stage before, most notably with a handful of meetings in either the World Cup finals or qualifying stages.

Of their three meetings at the tournament, two were during qualifying for the 1934 edition, with Switzerland taking four points from the pair of fixtures, while the other was certainly the most notable as Yugoslavia posted an impressive 3-0 win over Schweizer Nati at the 1950 finals in Brazil.

Their only other competitive encounters both came in the Dr Gero Cup, a tournament played between nations from both Central and Eastern Europe between 1927 and 1960.

Playing against Switzerland three times, Stjepan Bobek is the top scorer in this fixture with a trio of strikes, closely followed by Branko Zebec, Robert Ballaman, Andre Abegglen, Todor Veselinovic and Dragoslav Sekularac on two.

Although there have been few games between the sides, they have both enjoyed emphatic triumphs over the other, with Switzerland claiming a 4-1 victory in May 1933 and Yugoslavia winning the fixture by four goals in 1950, 1951 and 1959.

Previous 10 meetings

Mar 29, 2016: Switzerland 0-2 Bosnia-Herzegovina (International Friendly)

Aug 24, 1988: Switzerland 0-2 Yugoslavia (International Friendly)

Oct 27, 1983: Switzerland 2-0 Yugoslavia (International Friendly)

Apr 26, 1959: Switzerland 1-5 Yugoslavia (Dr Gero Cup)

Jun 26, 1955: Yugoslavia 0-0 Switzerland (Dr Gero Cup)

Jun 24, 1951: Yugoslavia 7-3 Switzerland (International Friendly)

Jun 25, 1950: Switzerland 0-3 Yugoslavia (FIFA World Cup)

Jun 11, 1950: Switzerland 0-4 Yugoslavia (International Friendly)

Sep 24, 1933: Yugoslavia 2-2 Switzerland (FIFA World Cup)

May 07, 1933: Switzerland 4-1 Yugoslavia (FIFA World Cup)

Last 3 World Cup meetings

Jun 25, 1950: Switzerland 0-3 Yugoslavia (FIFA World Cup)

Sep 24, 1933: Yugoslavia 2-2 Switzerland (FIFA World Cup)

May 07, 1933: Switzerland 4-1 Yugoslavia (FIFA World Cup)

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