Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for World Cup 2026 clash

By Darren Plant | 17 Jun 2026 10:54

Switzerland and Bosnia-Herzegovina will be fighting for qualification for the World Cup knockout stages when they meet in Group B on Thursday night.

With the two European nations having posted draws in their opening fixture, they are aware that victory in California will realistically guarantee their place in the last 32 of the tournament.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to tune into the contest.

What time does Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina kick off?

Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina has been scheduled for an 8pm kickoff in the UK.

Meanwhile, the match - which is taking place in Inglewood on the West coast of the United States - will start at 12pm, local time.

Where is Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina being played?

Switzerland and Bosnia-Herzegovina will be playing at the SoFi Stadium, which boasts a capacity of 70,492.

The SoFi Stadium - home of NFL teams Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers - is no stranger to hosting major events, with Super Bowl LVI and WrestleMania 39 having been held at the venue since it opened in 2020.

United States' 4-1 victory over Paraguay was the first of eight matches to be played at the stadium across the 2026 World Cup.

How to watch Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina in the UK

TV channels

Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina has been selected for broadcast on ITV1 and STV for viewers in the UK.

For those on Sky, Virgin Media and BT, the channel number is 103. For those on Freeview, it is channel 3.

Online streaming

If you wish to watch the game on a mobile phone, computer or games consoles, streaming service ITVX will be providing coverage of the match.

In Scotland, the STV Player will be showing the game.

Highlights

Shortly after the full-time whistle in Los Angeles, highlights will be provided by the ITV Sports YouTube channel, while the @itvfootball X account will also show snippets from the game.

What is at stake for Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina?

All four nations in this competitive group - the others being Canada and Qatar - knew before matchday one that a solitary win may be enough to qualify for the last 32.

Over the space of 24 hours, first Bosnia-Herzegovina versus Canada and then Switzerland versus Qatar gave up 1-0 leads.

Despite that disappointment, there is now a scenario where one victory from their remaining two games will guarantee a place in the knockout phase.

From Switzerland's perspective, they will be focused on topping the group, whereas Bosnia-Herzegovina - competing in just their second World Cup - are bidding to break new ground on the world stage.

Each of Bosnia-Herzegovina's last six matches have either ended 0-0 or 1-1. Meanwhile, three of Switzerland's last four fixtures have finished in one of those scorelines.

> Click here to read our full match preview for Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, including team news and predicted lineups