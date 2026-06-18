Team News: Scotland vs. Morocco injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Scotland and Morocco will continue their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns with a clash on Friday.
Group C is currently topped by Scotland with three points, while Morocco are second on one point, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.
SCOTLAND VS. MOROCCO
SCOTLAND
Out: None
Doubtful: Scott McKenna (calf)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gunn; Hickey, Hendry, Hanley, Robertson; Gannon-Doak, Ferguson, McTominay, McGinn; Adams, Shankland
MOROCCO
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari