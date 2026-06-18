Team News: Scotland vs. Morocco injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 18 Jun 2026 22:00 , Last updated: 18 Jun 2026 22:00

Scotland and Morocco will continue their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns with a clash on Friday.

Group C is currently topped by Scotland with three points, while Morocco are second on one point, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.

SCOTLAND

Out: None

Doubtful: Scott McKenna (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gunn; Hickey, Hendry, Hanley, Robertson; Gannon-Doak, Ferguson, McTominay, McGinn; Adams, Shankland

MOROCCO

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari