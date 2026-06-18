World Cup Gameweek 2
Scotland
Jun 19, 2026 11.00pm
Boston Stadium
Morocco

Team News: Scotland vs. Morocco injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Scotland vs. Morocco injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Loulidiphoto

Scotland and Morocco will continue their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns with a clash on Friday.

Group C is currently topped by Scotland with three points, while Morocco are second on one point, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.

SCOTLAND VS. MOROCCO

SCOTLAND

Out: None

Doubtful: Scott McKenna (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gunn; Hickey, Hendry, Hanley, Robertson; Gannon-Doak, Ferguson, McTominay, McGinn; Adams, Shankland

MOROCCO

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari

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