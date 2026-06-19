World Cup news LIVE: Latest updates including Scotland vs. Morocco, Brazil vs. Haiti build-up

By Ben Knapton | 19 Jun 2026 08:49 , Last updated: 19 Jun 2026 08:56

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's daily World Cup 2026 news blog on June 19!

Throughout the morning, we will be bringing you reaction to all of last night's fixtures, as the first knockout spot was sealed.

Later in the afternoon, we will be looking ahead to the next round of matches, including the highly-anticipated Group C battle between Scotland and Morocco.

Stay up to date with our live blog below!

Who's playing at the World Cup today?

Another day of World Cup action means another quartet of fixtures on the calendar, two of which kick off at a reasonable time for UK audiences before two early-morning battles on Saturday.

Co-hosts USA will endeavour to wrap up a knockout place in the first match of the day on June 19, as the Stars and Stripes take on an Australia side with similar aspirations in mind in Group D.

Three hours later, Scotland also have the opportunity to seal a last-32 spot when they battle 2022 semi-finalists Morocco in Group C, which Steve Clarke's side assumed control of on matchday one courtesy of their narrow triumph over Haiti.

The latter could then potentially pull off the shock of all World Cup shocks when they pit their wits against five-time winners Brazil at 1.30am UK time on Saturday morning, when the Selecao will bid to get their first victory on the board at the second attempt.

The fourth and final fixture on the menu takes place in Group D, as Turkey and Paraguay also attempt to put opening misdemeanours behind them when they square off in Santa Clara at 4am UK time.

Looking further into the future, the Netherlands and Germany will finalise preparation for Saturday's battles with Sweden and Ivory Coast respectively.