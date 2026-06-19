Man City transfer news: Enzo Maresca to face immediate “conundrums” as manager amid £70m rumours

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Jun 2026 18:50 , Last updated: 19 Jun 2026 18:59

Tino Livramento’s injury record could hinder his chances of securing a big-money move from Newcastle United to Manchester City this summer, a former Citizens defender has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The 23-year-old is regarded by many as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League when fit and firing, but his persistent fitness and injury problems have become a concern.

Livramento began his senior career at Southampton where he sustained an ACL injury that ruled him out for 12 months and forced him to miss 51 matches between 2022 and 2023.

A return to fitness and a positive run of form was then rewarded with a £32m transfer to Newcastle in August 2023, but he has since been plagued with more injury issues at St James’ Park.

Livramento has suffered two separate knee injuries, one hamstring problem and one thigh issue since the start of the 2025-26 season, limiting him to just 14 Premier League starts.

Despite playing in only four of Newcastle’s final 17 top-flight fixtures in 2026, Livramento earned a call-up to Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for this summer’s World Cup.

However, the full-back has since been forced to withdraw and will miss the tournament after sustaining a calf tear during training last weekend.

© Imago

Livramento is someone who has regularly been linked with a transfer to Man City, who attempted to sign him last summer following the departure of Kyle Walker.

The Citizens ultimately decided against meeting Newcastle’s £70m asking price and Matheus Nunes was transformed into an effective right-back under Pep Guardiola, with Rico Lewis providing cover.

Enzo Maresca is expected to be named as Guardiola’s successor this summer and it is understood that Man City will consider recruiting a new right-back ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

However, former Man City and England defender Danny Mills has questioned whether the club will pursue a move for injury-prone Livramento at a time when they may need to look for a new specialist right-back to provide competition or a permanent solution for Nunes.

Should Livramento’s injury record be a concern to Man City?

“Clubs will always look at a player’s injury record. They’ll consider whether they’re getting value for money,” Mills told Sports Mole. “Defensively, you always want a settled side and players that are robust.

“Obviously, recruitment for Man City is going to be interesting, in terms of seeing what Enzo Maresca wants to do with that team and how he's going to build on what he has. Is Tino Livramento a right-back or is he a left-back? He can play at both.

© Imago / PA Images

Mills added: “They haven't really replaced Kyle Walker since he left, so they probably do need a specialist.

“City might be thinking: ‘You struggled a little bit with injuries throughout the season. You've now picked up another one. That means you're going to be out for five or six weeks. Do you hit pre-season on day one, or do we have to modify that? Does that then leave you behind a little bit?’

“So in terms of defensive options, there’s a few conundrums for Man City and Enzo Maresca to contemplate.”

Livramento not the only right-back on Man City’s radar

It is thought that Newcastle - who generated £69m from the sale of Anthony Gordon last month - are under no immediate pressure to part ways with Livramento, who still has two years remaining on his contract.

Livramento is still thought to be a player who Man City chiefs appreciate, but they also have other right-back targets on their radar, including Feyenoord’s Givairo Read and Atalanta BC’s Marco Palestra.

Citizens director of football Hugo Viana is currently prioritising the addition of a new centre-midfielder, though, and the club is said to be confident that they can strike an agreement with Nottingham Forest over a record deal for Elliot Anderson.

Danny Mills was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of betTOM.