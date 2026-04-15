Man City transfer news: Cityzens now 'closely monitoring' Dutch wonderkid as first summer signing

By Lewis Blain | 15 Apr 2026 13:10 , Last updated: 15 Apr 2026 13:14

Manchester City are already planning for a busy summer, with manager Pep Guardiola expected to strengthen several areas of his squad.

A new right-back has been under consideration for some time, despite Matheus Nunes impressing in the role over recent months.

Now, the Cityzens are stepping up their interest in one of Europe’s most exciting young defenders.

Manchester City eye summer move for Feyenoord defender Givairo Read

© Imago

Manchester City are closely monitoring Givairo Read ahead of a potential move this summer, according to Sky Sports.

The 19-year-old wonderkid currently plays for Feyenoord and has emerged as one of the standout young full-backs in the Eredivisie this season.

City have been considering signing a right-back for more than a year, having previously looked closely at moves for Tino Livramento and Wesley Franca before the latter joined AS Roma.

Read is currently sidelined through injury but is expected back within the next few weeks. As such, City scouts intend to watch him closely for the remainder of the campaign before deciding whether to make a move.

Who is Man City target Givairo Read?

© Imago / IMAGO / ANP

Read is a highly-rated right-back who has excelled for both Feyenoord and the Netherlands national under-21 football team.

Quick, technically sharp and comfortable in possession, Read fits the ideal profile of full-back that Guardiola typically likes. He is capable of getting forward aggressively but is also composed enough to move into central areas when required.

At just 19, he is still developing, but his performances in the Eredivisie have already attracted interest from several top clubs, including Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Given his age and style, Read looks like the kind of long-term signing City often like - a player with enormous upside who can be developed into a regular starter.

What does Givairo Read interest mean for Matheus Nunes at the Etihad?

© Imago

The pursuit of Read could be excellent news for Nunes.

Although Nunes has performed admirably at right-back, he was signed by City as a midfielder and would likely prefer to return to his natural position.

With Bernardo Silva set to leave at the end of the season, there may be a greater need for Nunes in midfield anyway.

Bringing in a specialist right-back like Read would allow Guardiola to solve two issues at once. He can strengthen the defence, while also freeing Nunes to compete in the centre of the pitch, where City may soon need extra depth and energy.