Elliot Anderson saga 'at its end' as winner of Man City, Man United transfer battle is 'revealed'

By Matt Law | 19 Jun 2026 11:50 , Last updated: 19 Jun 2026 11:51

Manchester City are reportedly now confident that they are close to finalising a deal for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson.

The Citizens have identified the England international as their main transfer target this summer but have thus far been frustrated in their pursuit of him.

A second offer worth £120m was allegedly rejected by Forest last week, with the Premier League club believed to want somewhere in the region of £130m for the 23-year-old.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Man City are now confident that they will be able to secure the Englishman's signature in the near future.

"Manchester City are confident to get Elliot Anderson deal done, now at the final stages after work behind the scenes. New round of talks to take place for the English midfielder who would undergo medical in the US before joining MCFC if all goes to plan," Romano posted on X.

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Man City 'confident' of securing Anderson deal

Manchester United had also been seen as genuine contenders for Anderson, with the Red Devils looking to bring in at least two but potentially three central midfielders this summer.

However, the 20-time English champions have always been behind Man City in the race.

There had initially been suggestions that Pep Guardiola's departure from the Etihad Stadium could lead to the Anderson pursuit stalling.

However, senior figures at Man City have continued to push for the midfielder, who is expected to become the most expensive British player of all time.

© Imago / Action Plus

Man City 'beat' rivals Man United to Anderson signature

Man United have always insisted that they will only target players who want to join them, with a deal for Atalanta BC's Ederson thought to have been agreed.

The Red Devils are also targeting West Ham United's Matheus Fernandes, while Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni remains a dream target for the club.

Anderson, who is currently with England at the 2026 World Cup, has developed into one of the standout midfielders in the Premier League during his time at Forest.

The Englishman has represented Forest on 92 occasions, scoring six goals and registering 11 assists in the process.

Last season, Anderson contributed four goals and five assists in 50 appearances, as Forest survived in the Premier League and also reached the semi-finals of the Europa League.