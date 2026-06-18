Ex-Man United star delivers Marcus Rashford verdict as return rumours grow: Is England attacker heading back to Old Trafford?

By Matt Law | 18 Jun 2026 18:12 , Last updated: 18 Jun 2026 18:14

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has talked-up the idea of Marcus Rashford returning to Old Trafford for the 2026-27 campaign.

A £26m clause that Barcelona could activate to sign Rashford on a permanent basis this summer has now expired, and there are huge doubts over a long-term switch to Camp Nou given that the La Liga champions have agreed a deal to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United.

Rashford, as it stands, will return to Man United after the 2026 World Cup, and there have been suggestions that the 28-year-old could be integrated back into the first-team squad.

Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick is believed to be in favour of that occurring, and Brown has told Sports Mole that there is "100% still a space" for the attacker at Old Trafford.

"There’s 100% still a space for Marcus Rashford at Manchester United. He’s still a Man United player and he’ll be returning to the club after the World Cup," said Brown.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Brown in favour of Rashford returning to Man United

"Michael Carrick has managed him before and there was no problem between the pair there. Michael appreciates how good of a player he is and he would love him at the club, even if it’s just for another year.

"Rashford would give United another threat going forward and makes them more electrifying. There’s never anything wrong with players fighting for positions."

Rashford has not played for Man United since December 2024, spending time out on loan with Aston Villa and Barcelona following a high-profile falling-out with ex-Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim.

The forward has a contract at Old Trafford until June 2028, though, and Man United are keen to add a left-sided attacker to their squad this summer.

Man United's director of football Jason Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada are both believed to have backed Amorim's stance on Rashford, who has scored 138 goals and registered 79 assists in 426 matches for Man United.

As a result, it would be far from straightforward to bring Rashford back into the fold.

© Imago

Brown: 'Maguire could earn further extension at Man United'

Brown also commented on Harry Maguire's future, with the ex-Man United defender confident that the 33-year-old will earn himself another extension at Old Trafford.

Maguire, who was left out of the England squad for the 2026 World Cup, recently signed a new deal with the 20-time English champions until June 2027, but there is the option for a further year.

"Definitely. If he plays the same way he did last season, there wouldn’t be many people doubting him getting another deal. I know everyone’s talking about him in this World Cup, and he’s not even there," said Brown when asked about Maguire.

"Harry’s been great for Manchester United. He’ll be gutted to not be at the World Cup with England, but he’ll have his focus on getting ready for next season with Man United."

Maguire's absence from the England squad for the World Cup means that he will be free to join Man United's squad for the start of pre-season.

The Red Devils are scheduled to take on Wrexham, Rosenborg, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Leeds United and AC Milan in friendlies this summer.

Wes Brown was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of BetGoodwin.