2026 World Cup could still treat us to a Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo final "if the stars align"

By Ben Knapton | 02 Jul 2026 17:28 , Last updated: 02 Jul 2026 17:29

Ahead of Portugal's last-32 clash with Croatia at the 2026 World Cup, Sports Mole's Site Coordinator Ben Knapton discusses Selecao das Quinas' chances of progression.

Ben Knapton, Site Coordinator: 'There could still be a Messi versus Ronaldo final'

Portugal vs. Croatia World Cup 2026 Match Preview

If the stars align, there could still be a Messi versus Ronaldo final.

On paper it looks like the easier side of the draw for Colombia, but Ghana are especially tricky customers.

Colombia are on course to meet Argentina in the quarter-final, so either Portugal or Colombia would be the underdogs for that match.

If Portugal get past Spain in the last 16, they would have a more winnable quarter-final against one of USA or Belgium.

Their first two matches might not be as winnable as Colombia's, but their quarter-final could be a kinder one.

In their previous 10 matches against Croatia, Portugal have only lost once. They faced Croatia twice in the Nations League in 2024 and 2025, getting a win and a draw.

Regardless of the bracket, Portugal would have been underdogs for one or two matches. But if they can get through to the quarter-finals, they arguably have a better chance of reaching the semi-finals.