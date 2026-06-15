Marcus Rashford transfer latest: Michael Carrick's stance 'revealed' as Man United return rumours gather pace

By Matt Law | 15 Jun 2026 09:25 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 09:27

Michael Carrick has reportedly opened the door for Marcus Rashford to make a spectacular return to Manchester United for the 2026-27 campaign.

A big-money deal for Anthony Gordon has led to suggestions that Barcelona have decided against signing Rashford on a permanent basis during this summer's transfer window.

By the end of June 15, the £26m clause that allows Barcelona to sign Rashford on a permanent basis would have expired, and the England international currently looks some way from securing a long-term switch to Camp Nou.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are among the other clubs to be credited with an interest in Rashford, but according to The Sun, a spectacular return to Old Trafford after the 2026 World Cup has not been ruled out.

The report claims that Man United head coach Carrick has been 'in regular contact' with the 28-year-old in recent weeks.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Carrick would 'welcome' Rashford return to Man United

It is understood that members of Man United's leadership group have also been contacted, and the general feeling is that the dressing room would welcome his return.

Rashford has not played for Man United since December 2024, and he had a high-profile falling-out with ex-Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim before embarking on loan spells at Aston Villa and Barcelona.

The forward has a contract at Old Trafford until June 2028, though, and with Man United keen to add a left-sided winger to their squad this summer, Carrick is believed to have informed Rashford that he would welcome his return.

© Imago

Should Man United bring Rashford back into the fold?

Carrick would face an uphill task to bring Rashford back into the fold, as Man United's director of football Jason Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada are both believed to have backed Amorim's stance considering the forward's behaviour at Old Trafford.

Rashford may have regrets surrounding how he dealt with his struggles under Amorim, but it is not impossible to imagine him back in a Man United shirt.

The forward has scored 138 goals and registered 79 assists in 426 matches for Man United, while he contributed 14 goals and 14 assists in 49 games for Barcelona last term.

Rashford is a quality player and one capable of making a real difference to Man United again next season, so it is certainly a conversation worth having, and Carrick's presence at Old Trafford makes a return much likelier.