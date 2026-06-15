West Ham summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for the Hammers in 2026 window

By Saikat Mandal | 15 Jun 2026 09:25

West Ham United are preparing for life in the Championship after suffering relegation on the final day of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Hammers could face a summer of significant change, with key players such as Mateus Fernandes and Jarrod Bowen attracting interest elsewhere, while questions also remain over the future of Nuno Espirito Santo.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of West Ham’s confirmed transfer activity for the 2026 summer window.

West Ham confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

None

West Ham confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

None

West Ham net spend: Summer 2026

West Ham total spend summer 2026: £0m

West Ham total income summer 2026: £0m

West Ham net spend summer 2026: £0m

Latest West Ham transfer rumours for summer 2026

In

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Dael Dry (Middlesbrough)

Danilho Doekhi (Free agent)

Dan Neil (Free agent)

Callum Osmand (Celtic)

Dom Ballard (Leyton Orient)

Out

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Mateus Fernandes (Manchester United)

Crysencio Summerville (AC Milan)

Taty Castellanos (Everton)

Jarrod Bowen (Chelsea)

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.