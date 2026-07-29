Transfer news and rumours: Hull closing in on deal for Aston Villa attacker, Brentford on verge of Sangare signing

By Ben Sully | 29 Jul 2026 23:32 , Last updated: 29 Jul 2026 23:34

Newly-promoted Hull City are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey.

The Jamaica international spent the first half of the 2025-26 campaign on loan at Roma before returning to his parent club in January.

Bailey had to settle for a squad role in the second half of the season, starting just three of his 19 competitive appearances for Unai Emery's side.

The winger's lack of playing time, combined with the fact he has entered the final year of his contract, has pushed him towards the exit door at Villa Park.

According to Sky Sports News, Bailey is edging closer to joining Hull on a permanent deal ahead of the new Premier League season.

With 123 league appearances for Villa, the 28-year-old would add valuable Premier League experience to a club that has not competed in the top-flight since 2016-17.

Should the move go through, Bailey could face Villa when Hull welcome Emery's charges to the MKM Stadium on September 5.

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

Brentford on verge of Sangare transfer

Meanwhile, Brentford are reportedly on the verge of finalising a deal to sign Lens midfielder Mamadou Sangare.

A recent report claimed that the Bees had reached an agreement with Lens over a transfer for the 24-year-old.

It has since been reported that a deal is yet to be agreed, although according to The Athletic, Brentford are close to finalising an agreement with the Ligue 1 club.

The report claims that the final deal could be a record transfer, exceeding the £37m plus £5m in add-ons they paid to recruit Dango Ouattara from Bournemouth last summer.

Sangare looks set to replace the experienced Jordan Henderson, who has mutually terminated his contract ahead of a proposed move to Chelsea.

Should the deal go through, the Mali international will leave Lens after just one season, which saw him score three goals and provide four assists in 33 competitive appearances, helping his team finish second in Ligue and win the Coupe de France.

© Imago / Straffon Images

Two European clubs want West Ham midfielder

Elsewhere, West Ham United midfielder Edson Alvarez has emerged as a transfer target for two European sides.

Alvarez has two years left to run on his contract, but looks set to leave on a permanent deal after spending last season on loan at Fenerbahce.

As per Sky Sports News, Dutch giants Ajax and Basque side Real Sociedad are interested in signing the Mexico international.

The update claims that the two clubs are both considering an offer to sign Alvarez, although it is unclear how much they are willing to pay to secure his signature.

Alvarez previously made 147 appearances during a four-year spell at Ajax before he left in 2023, while a switch to Spain would see him play in La Liga for the first time in his career.