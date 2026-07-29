Real Madrid transfer news: Rodri 'operation' underway as Jose Mourinho learns Man City’s price demands for World Cup winner

By Lewis Nolan | 29 Jul 2026 23:21

Real Madrid will have to pay £60m if they are to sign Rodri from Manchester City this summer, the newest report has claimed.

The new La Liga season is fast approaching, and Los Blancos look set for a blockbuster campaign under the direction of Jose Mourinho.

Not only have they signed the likes of Marc Cucurella and Ibrahima Konate, they are likely to sign winger Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig.

Los Blancos have also been credited with serious interest in Manchester City midfielder Rodri, who has a year left on his contract.

A new report from COPE has claimed that Real must pay a fee in the region of €70m (£60m) if they are to tempt City into selling the midfielder.

© Iconsport / SPI

Rodri to Real Madrid: What makes Man City star so special?

There is no doubt that Rodri was not at his imperious best last season, with the Spaniard struggling to get back to his Ballon d'Or-winning level after returning from a serious knee injury.

However, former City boss Pep Guardiola did warn the footballing world that the midfielder would be ready to showcase his talent at the World Cup, and the Catalan man was proven right when Rodri was named the competition's best player.

RODRI AT THE WORLD CUP Matches: 8 Starts: 8 Accurate Passes per Game: 94.5 Tackles per Game: 3.3 Duels Won Percentage: 66%

While the 30-year-old is not particularly quick, his positioning is excellent, and he more often than not wins his duels when in a compact system.

Many defensive midfielders are capable of winning duels, but Rodri stands out from the rest as he is one of the best passers in the world, and he often finds ways of controlling games, as well as breaking opposition defences by playing through the lines to teammates.

© Imago / Craig Mercer

How Rodri could fit in Jose Mourinho's lineup at Real Madrid

Rodri would be a guaranteed starter at Real, but his presence would leave just one spot available in the middle of the pitch.

Jude Bellingham will start next season either as a number 10 or in a deeper role, and that means there would only be one available spot for the likes of Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni.

The addition of Rodri would also likely push some stars closer to the exit door, with players such Eduardo Camavinga almost certain to find minutes hard to come by.

Having a deep squad will be important for Mourinho, but keeping everyone happy could prove to be incredibly challenging.