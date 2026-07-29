Fulham transfer news: Cottagers in 'advanced' discussions to reunite Real Madrid duo with Alvaro Arbeloa

By Ben Sully | 29 Jul 2026 15:33

Fulham have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Cesar Palacios.

The Cottagers are looking for an attacker to fill the void created by Harry Wilson's departure as a free agent.

Wilson scored 10 goals and contributed seven assists in 36 Premier League appearances last season.

New Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa has seemingly identified Palacios as a potential replacement for Wilson.

© Imago / AgenciaLOF

Fulham progressing in talks over Palacios move

Arbeloa is fully aware of Palacios' talent after working with the youngster during his time in charge of Real Madrid Castilla and the first team.

In fact, Arbeloa was the one to hand Palacios his senior debut in January, with the attacker going on to make a total of seven appearances in the second half of the 2025-26 season.

According to The Athletic, Fulham are advancing in talks with Real Madrid to reunite the 21-year-old with his former manager.

There is confidence that a deal will get over the line, with Los Blancos set to include rights and clauses for future sales.

© Imago / Guillermo Martinez

Fulham in advanced discussions over Garcia transfer

There is also a belief that the two clubs will reach an agreement over a separate deal for Gonzalo Garcia.

Fulham looked set to experience disappointment in their pursuit of the striker, but it recently emerged that they had made an approach over a potential deal.

Like Palacios, Garcia is understood to be keen to play in the Premier League under the tutelage of his former Real Madrid manager.

The Cottagers will certainly be keen to get a new striker through the door after Raul Jimenez departed upon the expiry of his contract at the end of last season.

As a result, Arbeloa is currently working with Rodrigo Muniz and Jonah Kusi-Asare as his main two centre-forward options.