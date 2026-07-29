Chelsea transfer news: Josh Acheampong update as Premier League club 'interested' in loan

By Darren Plant | 29 Jul 2026 15:00

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong on loan.

New Eagles boss Pierre Sage is known to be in the market for new centre-backs, with Maxence Lacroix on the brink of signing for Chelsea.

Former Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is already training with the Palace first-team squad in a bid to earn a deal.

However, while the Japan international would add depth to the squad, Sage requires talent that are capable of holding down a regular starting spot.

According to BBC Sport's Sami Mokbel, Palace are interested in adding Acheampong to their squad.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Palace to push for Chelsea defender Acheampong?

The report suggests that Palace would like to bring in the England Under-21 international on a season-long loan.

Chelsea allegedly view the 20-year-old as an 'untouchable' member of their squad, and he made a start in Tuesday's 6-4 win over Western Sydney Wanderers.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether an unconvincing performance will lead to Xabi Alonso and BlueCo having second thoughts over his status in the squad.

Furthermore, Alonso choosing to start pre-season with a 4-2-3-1 formation may reduce the chances of regular game time for Acheampong.

Previously, the perception had been that he could line up on the right-hand side of a back three alongside Lacroix and Levi Colwill.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Would Acheampong benefit from loan exit?

Although Acheampong has racked up 44 appearances for Chelsea, he has not been provided with the opportunities that he needs and deserves.

Even when Chelsea were losing games under both Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior in 2025-26, he found himself out of the team. On his last three league starts against Manchester City, Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea did not lose.

Frustration likely started to creep in towards the end of last season, and hopes are currently high that he can feature on a weekly basis under Alonso.

On the flip side, if Acheampong is not viewed as first choice, a loan to a Premier League club where he would be viewed as a key player would be ideal.