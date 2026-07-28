Chelsea 6-4 Western Sydney Wanderers: Highlights, man of the match as Joao Pedro shows Brazil what they missed in Alonso's first game

By Ben Sully | 28 Jul 2026 13:09 , Last updated: 28 Jul 2026 13:20

Joao Pedro netted a quickfire hat-trick as Xabi Alonso started his Chelsea tenure with an entertaining 6-4 victory over Western Sydney Wanderers at Accor Stadium.

A youthful-looking Chelsea lineup scored twice in a first half that finished all square at two goals apiece.

Dastan Satpaev, who will officially become a Chelsea player when he turns 18 next month, scored the goal of the half, rounding off a slick, passing move that started with goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe.

Alonso resisted the urge to introduce Chelsea's established stars at the break, but his side were 3-2 down by the time he introduced the likes of Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer just past the hour mark.

An exciting finish saw Chelsea level and fall behind before Pedro took over the spotlight to net a nine-minute hat-trick, sending a statement to Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti, who decided not to take the forward to the World Cup.

More importantly for Chelsea, Pedro's clinical display ensures the Alonso era got off to a winning start.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Alonso opted to start the contest with a back four rather than the back three he so often used during his success at Bayer Leverkusen.

It remains to be seen whether that is a clear sign of how his team will set up this season, or whether Alonso is choosing it as the best system for the players he currently has at his disposal.

No matter what formation he settles on, the former Real Madrid boss will need to see his team improve defensively in what was a shaky performance at the back.

There was much more to be encouraged by at the opposite end of the pitch, even before Pedro entered the fray.

Satpaev, Walsh and Kavuma McQueen all made useful contributions to demonstrate Chelsea still have plenty of exciting youth talent in their ranks at a time when they seem to be chasing the experience of Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck.

Gittens also produced a bright display in his substitute appearance, linking up nicely with his teammates and showing a willigness to beat his marker, which offers hope that he can develop into a valuable first-team player despite struggling in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

CHELSEA VS. WESTERN SYDNEY WANDERERS HIGHLIGHTS

Satpaev goal vs. Wanderers (6th min, Chelsea 1-0 Wanderers)

Our first goal of 26/27! ? — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 28, 2026

Chelsea fans will want to see more goals like this during the 2026-27 season. The Blues escape Western Sydney's high press with a series of quick, accurate passes that open the space for Ryan Kavuma McQueen to send Dastan Satpaev racing in behind with an inch-perfect ball. The Kazakhstan international rifles a fierce shot in at the near post to apply the finishing touches to an incisive move.

Pantazopoulos goal vs. Chelsea (14th min, Chelsea 1-1 Wanderers)

Pantazopoulos draws level for @wswanderersfc! ⚖️



The Wanderers hit back quickly, as Anthony Pantazopoulos rises high at the back post to head home the equaliser



Watch the Sydney Super Cup live on Paramount+ ? pic.twitter.com/QMwRkmuo2A — Paramount+ Australia (@ParamountPlusAU) July 28, 2026

Anthony Pantazopoulos responds for the Australian side, steering a header in at the far post after Brandon Borello flicked on the near-post corner.

Hammond goal vs. Chelsea (32nd min, Chelsea 1-2 Wanderers)

Hammond hammers it to put @wswanderersfc on top ?



The hosts hit the front in Sydney courtesy of this beautifully worked goal from Aydan Hammond



Watch the Sydney Super Cup live on Paramount+ ? pic.twitter.com/0NWF6ZMEmT — Paramount+ Australia (@ParamountPlusAU) July 28, 2026

Wanderers take the lead. Aydan Hammond picks up the ball on the edge of the box, flicks it past his marker and slots it in at the near post.

Essugo goal vs. Wanderers (38th min, Chelsea 2-2 Wanderers)

Essugo grabs our second. ?



Chelsea ? Western Sydney Wanderers is live on CFC+. ?? — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 28, 2026

Essugo nets the fourth goal of the first period. The midfield exchanges a neat one-two with Reggie Walsh to create the space to stroke a low shot beyond the outstretched goalkeeper.

Scicluna goal vs. Chelsea (62nd min, Chelsea 2-3 Wanderers)

Scicula snatches back the lead for @wswanderersfc ?



An opportune moment for Dylan Scicluna, who pounces on the turnover and dances past the defender to make it 3-2 in Sydney



Watch the Sydney Super Cup live on Paramount+ ? pic.twitter.com/dTJ9837dTL — Paramount+ Australia (@ParamountPlusAU) July 28, 2026

Landon Emenalo's blocked clearance ricochets into the path of Dylan Scicluna, who shifts the ball onto his left foot and sends a controlled finish out of Teddy Sharman-Lowe's reach.

Gittens goal vs. Wanderers (66th min, Chelsea 3-3 Wanderers)

The footwork and the vision from Joao Pedro ?



A beautiful passage of play from the Brazilian star sets up the equaliser for @ChelseaFC



Watch the Sydney Super Cup live on Paramount+ ? pic.twitter.com/owTP61VssA — Paramount+ Australia (@ParamountPlusAU) July 28, 2026

Chelsea level the scoreline just moments after Alonso makes sweeping changes, including the introduction of Joao Pedro and Gittens. The former evaded a couple of defenders on the left flank before driving into the box to tee Gittens up for a low finish beyond Tristan Vidackovic.

Lual goal vs. Chelsea (78th min, Chelsea 3-4 Wanderers)

The goals are flying in Western Sydney ?



Awan Lual puts @wswanderersfc back on top after Jarrod Carluccio lays it off to make it 4-3 to the hosts



Watch the Sydney Super Cup live on Paramount+ ? pic.twitter.com/y4eHI2SGYF — Paramount+ Australia (@ParamountPlusAU) July 28, 2026

Western Sydney retake the lead after Chelsea give the ball deep inside their own half. Jarrod Caluccio feeds the ball to Lual, who steers it past Robert Sanchez to net the seventh goal of an entertaining encounter.

Pedro goal vs. Wanderers (80th min, Chelsea 4-4 Wanderers)

Poise from Joao Pedro to square it up ?



The Brazilian continues to put on a show in Sydney, as he slots his first goal of the season to make it 4-4



Watch the Sydney Super Cup live on Paramount+ ? pic.twitter.com/jhYdOANMqO — Paramount+ Australia (@ParamountPlusAU) July 28, 2026

Chelsea quickly restore parity. Pedro latches onto a poor defensive header from Gittens's lofted cross and curls a low shot in the bottom corner to get his first of the evening.

Pedro goal vs. Wanderers (85th min, Chelsea 5-4 Wanderers)

Joao Pedro bags his brace in style ?



It's a night out for the @ChelseaFC star, notching his second of the night after being put into space by Cole Palmer



Watch the Sydney Super Cup live on Paramount+ ? pic.twitter.com/UWdBWIJJbc — Paramount+ Australia (@ParamountPlusAU) July 28, 2026

Pedro finds himself in space on the edge of the box after collecting Cole Palmer's pinpoint pass. The Brazilian checks back to evade a challenge and then fires home with a composed strike.

Pedro goal vs. Wanderers (89th min, Chelsea 6-4 Wanderers)

Have yourself a night Joao Pedro ⚽️⚽️⚽️?️



A hat trick and an assist for the Brazilian star, as he ices the game for @ChelseaFC to seal a 6-4 win over @wswanderersfc



Watch the Sydney Super Cup live on Paramount+ ? pic.twitter.com/Thaj0H0bGo — Paramount+ Australia (@ParamountPlusAU) July 28, 2026

Pedro has his hat-trick. Wesley Fofana heads the ball towards goal after meeting a deep corner. The ball breaks kindly for Pedro to scramble home his third goal of the evening.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JOAO PEDRO

© Imago / AAP

It can sometimes be difficult to award a Man of the Match award in pre-season friendlies when the minutes are spread out across the squad, but Pedro was comfortably the standout player despite only being introduced in the 63rd minute.

The Brazilian provided the assist for Gittens's goal before he netted a nine-minute hat-trick to fire Chelsea to a victory that seemed unlikely at multiple stages of the contest.

While the level of opponent should be taken into account, Pedro's match-winning performance may leave Brazilian fans with a sense of what could have been after his World Cup admission.

CHELSEA VS. WANDERERS MATCH STATS

Possession: Chelsea 57%-43% Wanderers

Shots: Chelsea 23-16 Wanderers

Shots on target: Chelsea 12-8 Wanderers

Corners: Chelsea 9-3 Wanderers

Fouls: Chelsea 9-12 Wanderers

WHAT NEXT?

Chelsea will remain in Sydney for Saturday's friendly against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

They will then head to Asia for games against Juventus, AC Milan and Johor DT before wrapping up their pre-season schedule with a game against Real Sociedad at Stamford Bridge on August 15.