Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sydney FC: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for pre-season clash

By Darren Plant | 28 Jul 2026 13:28 , Last updated: 28 Jul 2026 13:31

Tottenham Hotspur continue their pre-season schedule with a friendly against Sydney FC on Wednesday.

Roberto De Zerbi's side have already featured in two games this summer, prevailing from both of them with a clean sheet.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Tottenham vs. Sydney FC kick off?

The pre-season match will kick off at 10.45am UK time on Wednesday morning.

Where is Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sydney FC being played?

The fixture between Spurs and Sydney FC will be taking place at the Allianz Stadium, located in the Sydney suburb of Moore Park.

A venue with a capacity of 42,500, it is the home of Sydney FC, as well as National Rugby League side Sydney Roosters and Super Rugby club New South Wales Waratahs.

How to watch Tottenham vs. Sydney FC in the UK

TV channels

The pre-season clash will not be available to watch on UK television.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via Tottenham's official streaming service SPURSPLAY.

SPURSPLAY costs £45 a year, while it is £35 a year for One Hotspur members.

Highlights

Highlights of the pre-season match will be available on SPURSPLAY.

Tottenham's official X account will also post highlights of the contest.

What is at stake for Tottenham vs. Sydney FC?

As already mentioned, Spurs have already played two friendlies this summer, the first being a 1-0 win over MK Dons in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

The game will be remembered for new signing Mateus Fernandes scoring an outrageous volley on his debut.

Spurs then travelled to New Zealand to take on Auckland FC, where Dane Scarlett and Richarlison got on the scoresheet in a 2-0 victory.

Meanwhile, Sydney FC are currently preparing for the new A-League campaign, which does not start until October.

They finished fifth last season, earning a place in the Finals Series before losing the showpiece match to Auckland FC.

> Click here to read our match preview for Spurs vs. Sydney FC