Liverpool transfer news: Reds enter race for Chelsea, Man City-linked attacker?

By Carter White | 27 Jul 2026 17:40 , Last updated: 27 Jul 2026 17:40

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined Chelsea and Manchester City in the race for Paris Saint-Germain attacker Ibrahim Mbaye.

The 18-year-old is supposedly on the radar of Man City as a replacement for Savinho, who is moving towards a switch across Premier League battlelines to Roberto De Zerbi's Spurs in North London.

As well as the elite Premier League teams, Aston Villa are also said to be admirers of PSG's Mbaye, with the Second City club plotting new arrivals after star player Morgan Rogers jumped ship to Stamford Bridge.

Mbaye has played a part in PSG's best-ever campaigns, with Les Parisiens winning back-to-back Ligue 1 and Champions League titles during the 2024-25 and 2025-26 terms under Luis Enrique.

The youngster is understandably behind Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue in the pecking order on the flanks, starting just 10 top-flight matches last season but still managing five goal contributions.

© Iconsport / Powerpics/Alamy

Liverpool, Tottenham join Mbaye race?

According to French publication RMC, two new Premier League powerhouses have joined the race for the highly-rated services of Mbaye, who featured at the 2026 World Cup for Senegal this summer.

The report claims that Andoni Iraola's Liverpool and relegation-battling Tottenham have both made enquiries for the 18-year-old, with a switch away from Parc des Princes a distinct possibility.

As well as the Reds, it is believed that fellow English sides Manchester City and Chelsea are keen on Mbaye, on top of interest from the Bundesliga in the form of Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen.

PSG are supposedly happy with the progress of the youngster in their first team and are not actively pushing for a sale, however, it is understood that the European champions value the winger in excess of £42m.

Liverpool are planning moves for top-class forwards as they gear up for life without legendary attacker Mohamed Salah, whose nine-year stay at Anfield concluded at the end of last season.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Mbaye's busy summer

After representing France at five levels of youth football, Mbaye made the decision to commit his senior services to Senegal, making his debut for the AFCON giants during the international break of November 2025.

A key part in the PSG juggernaut, it was no surprise that the promising 18-year-old was called up by Senegal for the World Cup this summer in North America, where the winger started the 5-0 drubbing of Iraq.

Mbaye was on the pitch for his nation's seismic collapse in the last 32 on July 1, when Belgium netted three goals to complete a sensational comeback and advance into the next round.