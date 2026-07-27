Paris Saint-Germain issue Yan Diomande statement after Real Madrid 'agreement'

By Matt Law | 27 Jul 2026 08:35 , Last updated: 27 Jul 2026 08:36

Paris Saint-Germain have revealed that they have withdrawn from the race for RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande, as Real Madrid close in on a deal for the Ivory Coast international.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding the attacker's future this summer, with Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal among a number of clubs credited with an interest in his services.

PSG had seemingly been in pole position for Diomande, but the situation has now changed, with Real Madrid nearing the signing of the 19-year-old.

On Sunday evening, the European champions revealed that they have withdrawn from the race.

"PSG has this evening formally withdrawn its interest in, and bids for, Yan Diomande," said a statement given to Sky in Germany.

"The asking transfer fee and salary demands were completely disproportionate and distortive - and PSG will not break its principles of rational financial management and squad balance."

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

PSG withdraw from Diomande race as Real Madrid 'near' attacker deal

Real Madrid have allegedly already come to an agreement with Diomande over personal terms, while it is understood that the capital giants will pay in excess of €100m (£85.5m) for his services.

Diomande started his professional career with Leganes, scoring twice in 10 appearances for the club during the 2024-25 campaign before moving to Leipzig.

The Ivorian scored 13 goals and registered 10 assists in 36 appearances for Leipzig last season, while he managed one assist in four games for his country at the 2026 World Cup.

© Iconsport / Stefan Koops / EYE4IMAGES/DeFodi Imagesi

Diomande news to impact Barcola exit?

The breakdown of a move to Paris is potentially bad news for Liverpool and Arsenal in their pursuit of the French club's forward Bradley Barcola.

PSG allegedly want in the region of £145m for Barcola, although it is difficult to imagine the France international leaving the European champions if a replacement cannot be secured.

Barcola has scored 39 goals and registered 37 assists in 152 appearances for PSG in all competitions, including 13 goals and seven assists in 49 appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.

Diomande's move to Real Madrid, meanwhile, will also lead to increased speculation surrounding Vinicius Junior's future, with Arsenal looking at a possible deal for the Brazilian.