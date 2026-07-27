Man United transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - July 27

By Ben Knapton | 27 Jul 2026 09:06

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester United transfer blog on Monday, July 27!

Michael Carrick's side are already in the thick of their pre-season preparations, losing 1-0 to Wrexham and overcoming Rosenborg 5-0, while the men upstairs work to bolster the squad further.

Stay completely up to date with our social-led transfer commentary below!

Today's Man United transfer headlines

Man United transfer news today: What's happening on July 27?

The freshest blow of the past 24 hours is in midfield, with Danilo's camp understood to view a move to Newcastle in a favourable light, leaving United's pursuit of the Botafogo holding midfielder in serious doubt.

The 25-year-old made 50 Premier League appearances for Nottingham Forest before returning to Brazil, has scored seven goals and provided two assists in 13 Brasileiro matches this season, and is valued at £34m by Botafogo.

The Casemiro-shaped gap that triggered the pursuit has been open all summer since a deal for Atalanta's Ederson collapsed following a medical, with the Brazilian subsequently extending his contract in Serie A and forcing United to look elsewhere.

Carrick has added Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans to his midfield options but still wants a specialist holding player before the window closes, with Alex Scott, Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Aurelien Tchouameni among those remaining on the longlist.

On the outgoings side, Juventus sporting director Frederic Massara has identified Bruno Fernandes as a shock target, with the Portugal captain having just over 11 months remaining on his contract at Old Trafford, alongside a club option to extend by one further year.

Fernandes contributed nine goals and a record-breaking 21 Premier League assists last season to help United to a third-placed finish, though Saudi Pro League clubs continue to monitor his situation alongside the Turin interest.

United are also keeping tabs on Ollie Watkins as potential back-up competition for Benjamin Sesko, with the Villa striker having scored 91 goals and provided 39 assists across 221 Premier League appearances since joining from Brentford in 2020, though adding a midfielder remains the primary objective first.

The Marcus Rashford picture is less clear, after Man United cooled their interest in a £42m Brazilian sensation named Eduardo Conceicao, who will now be remaining with Palmeiras.

Finally, goalkeeper Radek Vitek has confirmed he wants to leave, and Middlesbrough have now emerged as a potential destination for the 22-year-old Czech, who has not made a single competitive appearance for the club since joining from Sigma Olomouc in 2020.