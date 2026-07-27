Man City transfer news: After Enzo Fernandez and Malo Gusto, Maresca targets a third Chelsea player

By Axel Clody | 27 Jul 2026 09:43

Pedro Neto has attracted interest from several European clubs in the current transfer window. After drawing attention from Barcelona, the 26-year-old Portuguese forward is now being monitored once again by Manchester City, according to the Daily Mail.

City had expressed interest in Neto before his move from Wolverhampton to Chelsea ahead of the 2024-25 season, and the desire to add the winger to the squad has resurfaced since Enzo Maresca took charge at the Etihad.

According to the English newspaper, the Italian manager and the forward built a strong relationship during their time together at Stamford Bridge.

Why Neto fits Maresca's plans

© Imago / Sportimage

After his official unveiling press conference, Maresca indicated that further changes to his squad were forthcoming, while stressing that he intends to maintain the DNA left behind by Pep Guardiola.

The pursuit of a winger comes as Tottenham close in on a deal for Savinho. Ibrahim Mbaye of Paris Saint-Germain has also been considered as an alternative.

One of Neto's greatest strengths is his versatility. The Portuguese is capable of operating on the right, the left or in a central attacking role.

Maresca even trialled him as a centre-forward during the match against Southampton last season, and Neto delivered an impressive display. Playing as a false nine, he created space with intelligent movement, scored once and provided an assist in a 4-0 victory.

Maresca looking to strengthen other positions too

© Imago / IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Neto does not appear to be the only target on Manchester City's radar. The club are also seeking alternatives at right-back to increase competition with Matheus Nunes.

City explored a move for Malo Gusto but have, for the time being, pulled back from paying the £75 million Chelsea are demanding for the Frenchman. Earlier in the year, Roma's Wesley was also assessed, though negotiations for the Brazilian did not progress.

Finally, midfield remains an area of active discussion at the Etihad. With Rodri's future uncertain amid strong rumours linking the Spaniard with Real Madrid, Maresca's side have turned their attention to Lille's Moroccan gem Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Additionally, according to Spanish outlet Sport, Maresca's team are exploring the possibility of signing Barcelona's Marc Bernal, whose profile fits City's long-term requirements and whose playing style appeals to the new coaching staff.

Lille are reportedly demanding approximately £85 million (€100 million) for Bouaddi, who impressed throughout the World Cup.

So far this summer, City have already confirmed the signing of Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest and young talent Jeremy Monga from Leicester.