Tottenham transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - July 27

By Ben Knapton | 27 Jul 2026 09:23

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Tottenham Hotspur transfer blog on Monday, July 27!

The Lilywhites have already been making waves in the transfer market with the arrivals of Jan Paul van Hecke, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, but more cash should be splashed on attacking upgrades between now and the September 1 deadline.

Today's Tottenham transfer headlines

Tottenham transfer news today: What's happening on July 27?

The clearest deadline anywhere in London's transfer market arrived on Sunday, with Inter Milan reported to have given themselves 10 days to complete the signing of Cristian Romero before moving on to alternative defensive targets.

Inter want a permanent deal rather than a loan, with their preferred fee of around £34m falling below the £43m Spurs initially sought for the Argentina international, though the consensus is that Tottenham are now willing to reduce their demands.

Romero has not yet returned for pre-season after Argentina's run to the World Cup final, and his relationship with supporters reached a low point last season when he flew to his homeland before Spurs' crucial final-day survival game against Everton, although he did return in time to witness his team stay up.

Arsenal and Chelsea were linked with Romero over the weekend too, though a shock move across London is not expected to materialise, with Inter maintaining their status as clear front-runners for his signature.

On the broader outgoings picture, Roberto De Zerbi made his position explicit at a pre-season press conference in New Zealand, stating: "Who is not happy, is not proud to stay here, has to leave."

The message was widely read as green-lighting a Lucas Bergvall exit, with the 20-year-old not having started any of Spurs' last six Premier League games last season and affirming that he is looking for consistent minutes throughout the 2026-27 campaign.

De Zerbi confirmed at the same briefing that his transfer priority now is to "complete the attacking positions," with Benfica's Andreas Schjelderup and Paris Saint-Germain's Ibrahim Mbaye - both valued at around £42m - seen as viable targets.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario was absent from Spurs' 35-man pre-season tour squad with an officially minor injury, though supporters have been sceptical about the legitimacy of his problem given his reported desire to force a move away from the club.