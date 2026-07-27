Chelsea transfer news: defensive clear-out planned after Lacroix signing as five players could leave

By Axel Clody | 27 Jul 2026 09:06

Chelsea are carefully preparing for a brand new era under new manager Xabi Alonso, and that transformation has naturally resulted in significant activity in the summer transfer window.

Maxence Lacroix has arrived from Crystal Palace, but the deal could trigger what amounts to a mass defensive clear-out across the current squad.

The Spanish tactician will undoubtedly be pleased that the club have successfully recruited the France international.

The talented defender demonstrated outstanding quality during his time at Selhurst Park and could bring an immediate upgrade to west London. His performances should significantly boost Chelsea's hopes of winning the Premier League title they have craved since 2017.

However, it is essential to note that Lacroix's arrival means Chelsea now have nine centre-backs on their books, a number that is far beyond what any club would normally require. A defensive squad of that size would only be justified in the event of an unprecedented injury crisis.

The planned clear-out and the unwanted faces

© Imago / Action Plus

According to Football Insider, the club's hierarchy will attempt to offload players in this position before the start of the new season. As many as five defenders could leave Stamford Bridge.

Trevoh Chalobah is among them, with Italian side Como expressing interest. Once the two clubs agree on a transfer fee, the English defender is expected to ply his trade in Serie A next season.

Wesley Fofana is another high-profile name on the list. The Frenchman has struggled to find consistent form since his big-money move from Leicester City, with persistent injuries repeatedly hindering his attempts to return to the top level, despite looking hugely impressive in the moments when he has been fully fit and available.

Benoit Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo and Mamadou Sarr make up the remaining trio of defenders who could leave the club permanently this summer. The hierarchy no longer view them as key figures for the future and they clearly do not feature in Alonso's plans.

Alonso's preferred defensive four

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

The Spanish manager has apparently settled on Lacroix, Josh Acheampong, Axel Disasi and Levi Colwill as his preferred options for building the backline.

That does not automatically mean, however, that all five of the players given permission to leave will ultimately depart. Should the club fail to find suitable destinations for them, they will remain in the squad for the season ahead.