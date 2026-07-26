Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats' Brian Brobbey stance 'revealed' amid Premier League interest

By Carter White | 26 Jul 2026 20:05

Sunderland have reportedly decided against entertaining offers for striker Brian Brobbey this summer.

The 24-year-old was linked to Manchester United earlier in the off-season, with Michael Carrick's side looking for squad depth behind Benjamin Sesko ahead of a Champions League campaign.

Regis Le Bris's troops have their own continental matters to worry about, with the Black Cats securing a sixth-placed Premier League finish last term to book a place in the League Phase of the Europa League.

Whilst those in control at Sunderland have drawn up potential transfer targets, Brobbey has spent the summer with the Netherlands in North America, where the 2026 World Cup was contested.

Ronald Koeman's side failed to progress past the last-32 stage after losing to AFCON giants Morocco, however, Sunderland striker Brobbey impressed, netting three goals in the group stage.

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Sunderland make Brobbey decision amid Man Utd interest?

According to Football Insider, Sunderland have decided their transfer strategy surrounding the highly-rated services of 16-time international Brobbey ahead of a seismic 2026-27 Premier League season.

The report claims that the Black Cats plan to 'block' any offers from potential suitors for the 24-year-old, who impressed massively during his first campaign in England following a move from Ajax.

It is understood that multiple clubs across the span of European football are admirers of Brobbey, with Manchester United known to be plotting a swoop for the attacker at the start of the summer.

As well as the Red Devils, fellow Premier League sides Chelsea and Aston Villa are also supposedly interested in Brobbey, who scored seven top-flight goals last campaign for the North-East giants.

Despite fondness of the striker from Champions League-competing clubs and English powerhouses, Sunderland are unwilling to entertain offers for the Dutchman in the near future.

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Sunderland standing firm ahead of European return

For only the second time in the club's history, Sunderland will play competitive football under the European banner next season, when Le Bris's squad will be tested and stretched to its limits.

Midweek jaunts across the continent are set to become the norm for the football staff of the Black Cats and supporters alike, with the latter group relishing the opportunity to follow their stars abroad.

Imperative to success this term, Sunderland needed to retain the services of their star men of 2025-26, with club captain Granit Xhaka and now striker Brobbey staying at the Stadium of Light.