Liverpool vs. Sunderland: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Andoni Iraola's first pre-season game

By Lewis Nolan | 25 Jul 2026 01:44

Liverpool will begin their pre-season campaign on Saturday against Sunderland, with the start of the Premier League fast approaching.

Reds fans will hope that new boss Andoni Iraola can get off to a winning start, especially as taking momentum into 2026-27 could be vital.

Here, Sports Mole provides all you need to know about how to watch Liverpool take on Sunderland.

What time does Liverpool vs. Sunderland kick off?

This match kicks off at 11pm on Saturday, July 25 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Liverpool vs. Sunderland being played?

The match will be played at a neutral venue, with Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee set to host Liverpool and Sunderland.

The US stadium has a capacity of 30,109, and it is normally home to MLS side Nashville SC.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Sunderland in the UK

TV channels

LFCTV have all of the rights to Liverpool's pre-season fixtures this summer, and that is only place to see Liverpool vs. Sunderland on television.

Online streaming

Liverpool fans will be able to watch the club's match if they are an All Red Full and Video member, with every game live online and on the official club app.

Purchasing All Red Full will set fans back £42.99 per season, though All Red Video only costs £4.99, and fans can purchase a free trial.

Sunderland fans will have access to all of the club's pre-season matches on SAFC.com at a price of £30 for non-members and £20 for Black Cats members, while individual fixtures are priced at £8.

Highlights

Highlights will be made available on Liverpool and Sunderland's website and social media channels after the match.

What is at stake for Liverpool and Sunderland?

There are no real consequences for either team given pre-season results are rarely an indicator of how a campaign might unfold.

However, Liverpool boss Iraola will be desperate to leave a strong impression on fans considering he was identified as the perfect replacement for Arne Slot.

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris will not be particularly concerned if his team loses, and he will be more focused on preparing the Black Cats for their coming 2026-27 campaign, which will see them compete in the Europa League.