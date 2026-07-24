Yan Diomande latest: Liverpool and PSG face competition as European giant 'rejected' after RB Leipzig demand more than £85m

By Lewis Nolan | 24 Jul 2026 23:13

Real Madrid have had a total package of €100m (£85.29m) rejected by RB Leipzig for Yan Diomande, the latest report has claimed.

The end of the World Cup has brought the summer transfer window back into focus, and it looks like Diomande could be the hottest property on the market.

Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain have been credited with significant interest in the 19-year-old, with both having made bids for the winger already.

However, negotiations have proven difficult with both Leipzig and the player's agency Roc Nation, leading to fears that the teenager may be unattainable.

A new report from Fabrizio Romano now claims that Liverpool and PSG also face competition from Real Madrid, who have had a bid of €90m (£76.76m) plus €10m (£8.53m) in add-ons rejected by Leipzig, with the German club asking for more than €100m (£85.29m).

© Imago / Atlantico Press / Mario Vasa

Real Madrid transfer news: Huge ramifications on PSG and Liverpool

While Liverpool were thought to be out of the race to sign Diomande, some supporters still believed that they may have retained interest in Diomande given they club are yet to sign a replacement for Mohamed Salah.

The Reds have also been credited with an interest in PSG's Bradley Barcola, but should the European champions fail to sign Diomande, they may not allow the forward to leave.

YAN DIOMANDE'S 2025-26 BUNDESLIGA SEASON Matches: 33 Starts: 28 Goals: 12 Assists: 8

Liverpool must sign an attacker before the end of the transfer window as they otherwise will head into the new campaign with four forwards for three spots.

Andoni Iraola may therefore be forced to look at alternative targets such as Brighton & Hove Albion's Yankuba Minteh, though it remains to be seen if he can perform adequately after struggling for much of 2025-26.

© Iconsport / Kyle Rodden, Cal Sport Media, Sipa USA

Michael Olise to Real Madrid: Transfer ruled out?

Bayern Munich attacker Michael Olise has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid, but the Spanish side's bid for Diomande has thrown a potential transfer into doubt.

Olise is versatile enough to operate as a number 10, while Diomande can play on the left side of attack, but such a scenario would involve Jude Bellingham moving deeper into midfield, something that could limit his influence in the final third.

While the Bayern star may have been out of reach irrespective of the value of any offer from Los Blancos, their pursuit of Diomande would likely rule out a move for the Frenchman.

Perhaps the two could play in the same side should Vinicius Junior leave, though it is hard to see the Brazilian moving in the near future.