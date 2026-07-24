Man United "can't afford" to sign Real Madrid star as Michael Carrick sent new transfer warning

By Brendan McGilligan | 24 Jul 2026 17:03

Manchester United are busy in the transfer market preparing their squad for next season, with the club set to make a return to the Champions League, last competing in the competition in 2023.

Michael Carrick was rewarded with a two-year contract after a third-placed finish last season in the Premier League, and now he has gone about adding quality and depth to his squad, with midfield being a notable area where they are recruiting.

The Red Devils have already added Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos from Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Chelsea, respectively, but fans may feel there is a need for one more addition in this position.

That would be due to the loss of Casemiro at the end of last season following the expiration of his contract and then the news that Manuel Ugarte will be out for several months after suffering a cruciate ligament injury during the World Cup.

However, a four-time Premier League winner with United has warned them to avoid signing one midfielder this summer.

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Manchester United should not sign Eduardo Camavinga

United have been previously linked to signing the Real Madrid midfielder, and his name has been mentioned on occasion this summer; however, Mikael Silvestre believes they should not sign the French international.

Speaking exclusively to Sports Mole, thanks to BetVictor, Silvestre said: “I don't think Camavinga should be on the list.

“He's lost his confidence, and you can't afford to take players like this who are not in the right moment in their career. You want someone who's going to hit the ground running, you know.”

While this Real Madrid star may be out of the question, at least to Silvestre, the club may believe that one of his current teammates may be a better option.

this summer, and despite previous talk of a new contract, it is now believed that Los Blancos may accept his departure as a means to help them secure the signature of World Cup-winning captain Rodri.