Preview: Sarpsborg 08 vs HamKam - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 24 Jul 2026 16:37

Sarpsborg 08 welcome HamKam to Sarpsborg Stadion on Sunday in an Eliteserien clash between two sides level on 18 points, with only goal difference separating them in the standings.

The hosts occupy seventh place after an impressive run of form, while the visitors have slipped to eighth following a difficult spell that has left them searching for their first victory in four league matches.

Match preview

Sarpsborg head into Sunday's encounter in excellent form, having gone unbeaten in their last four league matches, winning three and drawing one.

Even Sel's side ended the first half of the campaign with back-to-back 2-1 victories over Brann and Molde before carrying that momentum into the restart, beating title-chasing Viking 1-0 and then earning a goalless draw away to Kristiansund.

Those results have lifted Sarpsborg into the top half of the table after a difficult opening to the season, when they managed just one victory from their first seven league outings.

A major factor behind their recent improvement has been their defensive organisation – having failed to keep a clean sheet in 10 consecutive league matches earlier in the campaign, they have now recorded shutouts in successive league games and conceded only once in their last four.

Home form has also been encouraging, with Sarpsborg having lost just one of their six league matches at Sarpsborg Stadion this season, winning three and drawing two, and they will be confident of extending their strong recent record against Sunday's opponents.

Indeed, the hosts are unbeaten in their last six meetings with HamKam across all competitions, winning each of the last three league encounters, while keeping clean sheets in two of those victories.

© Imago

HamKam, meanwhile, arrive in Sarpsborg enduring a difficult spell after failing to win any of their last four league matches.

Thomas Myhre's side drew 2-2 with Aalesund before the World Cup break and repeated that scoreline against Sandefjord after the restart, but heavy defeats to Tromso (4-1) and Bodo/Glimt (3-0) have halted their progress.

Those back-to-back losses mean HamKam have collected only two points from their last four league matches, conceding seven goals across their last two outings while scoring just once.

Their away record offers little encouragement either, with HamKam still searching for their first away victory of the league campaign, collecting only three points from six matches on the road, with only two teams boasting a poorer away return.

Sarpsborg 08 Norwegian Eliteserien form:

W

L

W

W

W

D

Sarpsborg 08 form (all competitions):

L

W

W

L

W

D

HamKam Norwegian Eliteserien form:

L

W

D

D

L

L

HamKam form (all competitions):

D

D

W

D

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport

Sarpsborg remain without long-term absentees Frederik Carstensen and Sigurd Rosted, with the pair continuing their recoveries from injury.

Daniel Karlsbakk, the club's leading scorer in the league this season, is expected to spearhead the attack once again, while Victor Emanuel Halvorsen, who is the team's second-highest scorer, should continue to provide creativity from midfield.

HamKam's only injury absentee is Swedish forward Noah Alexandersson, who has been sidelined since suffering an injury in March.

However, the visitors have also lost leading scorer Mame Alassane Niang following his transfer to Porto, leaving Henrik Udahl with greater responsibility in attack after scoring five league goals so far this season.

Sarpsborg 08 possible starting lineup:

Oy; Niyukuri, Utvik, Odegaard, Hiim; Nibe, Halvorsen, Christiansen; Sorli, Karlsbakk, Williams

HamKam possible starting lineup:

Sandberg; Nilsen, Sjolstad, Amundsen-Day; Metcalfe, Osnes-Ringen, Mares, Potur, Ekeroth; Gonstad, Udahl

We say: Sarpsborg 08 2-0 HamKam

Sarpsborg's defensive improvement, impressive recent form and strong record in this fixture make them clear favourites heading into Sunday's contest.

HamKam have struggled badly away from home and have lost considerable attacking firepower following Niang's departure, and we expect the hosts to take full advantage by extending their unbeaten run with another convincing victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.