Man City transfer news: Enzo Maresca provides Jack Grealish update amid exit speculation

By Darren Plant | 24 Jul 2026 15:48

Enzo Maresca has suggested that Jack Grealish still has an opportunity to save his Manchester City career.

On Friday afternoon, the Italian was unveiled to the media having replaced Pep Guardiola in the Etihad Stadium dugout.

The future of star player Rodri was an obvious topic of conversation, with Maresca providing an update on the Spain World Cup winner.

However, Maresca also answered questions on some of the club's fringe players, including Grealish who spent last season on loan at Everton.

With just one year remaining on the England international's contract, it appears more likely that he will leave the club than stay put.

© Imago

Maresca hints at potential Grealish reprieve at Man City

Although Maresca stopped short of saying that the 30-year-old was in his plans, he revealed that he has been speaking with the playmaker in recent weeks.

Maresca told reporters: "Jack at the moment is here. He is a Man City player.

"I always said, in any club I join, the players that are in the club, it is my duty to coach them.

"Jack at the moment is here. I have a good relationship with Jack. Since I left, we've been keeping in touch.

"The reason why is because he has a big heart and is a very good guy. We will see what happens."

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Could Grealish stay at Man City?

Prior to suffering a stress fracture in his foot in January, Grealish had contributed two goals and six assists for Everton during a promising loan stint.

The Toffees are naturally interested in re-signing the former Aston Villa star if terms can be agreed.

While there is more chance of Grealish leaving Man City, he could play a part during pre-season, a consequence of the exit of Bernardo Silva and other playmakers taking an extended break after the World Cup.

If Grealish can make an impression, there is scope for him being part of Maresca's squad, regardless of whether he pens a contract extension.

To avoid making an accounting loss on Grealish, Man City would need to recoup in excess of £16m, something that is unlikely when taking his high wages into consideration.